Finding a provider for end-of-life care, difficult though it may be, is one of our final acts of love for anyone who’s been enduring debilitating health issues.
There are a range of important questions to ask before choosing a hospice, and finding the answers will go a long way toward easing this final decision.
WHAT IS HOSPICE?
Hospice care focuses on quality of life for those who are experiencing the last stages of incurable disease. The philosophy is to make patients as comfortable as possible through this difficult time, treating symptoms rather than the disease itself. Caregivers concentrate on giving these remaining days a sense of dignity, offering family centered options so everyone can be together to say goodbye.
WHAT TO ASK
Properly researching your options can be daunting, but the National Association of Home Care and Hospice offers free resources to help guide the way. They recommend asking a series of basic questions before deciding: Will the patient and family members be included in development of a care plan? Does the provider have a Patient Bill of Rights? Will you be given your own copy of a comprehensive plan? They also urge you to discuss training procedures for hospice employees, whether supervisors will be onsite to ensure quality care, and confidentiality guidelines. Make sure caregivers are available all day, every day.
DON’T WAIT
TOO LONG
Hospice care is required when illnesses become so advanced that doctors can no longer control or cure them. In general, the decision to switch to this form of palliative care is made when life expectancy is roughly six months or less, based on the disease running its usual course. Studies show, however, that hospice care is often not started early enough. Patients and family members may see hospice as a form of giving up hope. But returning comfort and family support to those who are suffering through end-of-life issues can provide a much-needed sense of closure, making the best of every day in these last stages. At the same time, if patients improve, they can always leave hospice and return to active treatment.
