BRYAN - Retaining businesses in Williams County is not a problem. In fact, Megan Hausch, executive director of the Williams County Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO), is excited to announce expansions as well.
Altenloh, Brinck & Co., commonly known as TruFast, recently constructed a new packaging plant in Pioneer investing $8 million. Thirty new jobs were added with this project.
Hausch said the company included a $1 million training center in the new build. A partnership with other companies for training at the center is anticipated.
The local company is part of the Altenloh, Brinck & Co group based out of Ennepetal, Germany. Most of the manufacturing, administration and warehousing for the American branch is headquartered out of Bryan, in a 200,000 square foot complex. Some offices may relocate to the Pioneer location.
Matsu in Edgerton has completed a $4.5 million investment in machinery and equipment that has created 104 new jobs. The company said its investment in new machinery and equipment will help it take on more business opportunities with existing customers who are introducing new vehicles.
JobsOhio worked with the Regional Growth Partnership and Williams County Economic Development Corporation in supporting the advancement of the project. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a job creation tax credit for the expansion.
Wieland Chase, Montpelier, has expanded the brass forging operation, adding 20 new jobs. Hausch is pleased that the Forgeworks division moved to 1812 Madga Drive. It is the former location of Rassini Chassis Systems, a Montpelier-based company that permanently closed its doors in 2020.
“It is a thriving company that deepened its roots,” Hausch commented.
Wieland Chase celebrated its 50th year in business at the Montpelier facility in 2015. The new Wieland Forgeworks Division was established in 2016. In 2019, Global Brass and Copper and the Wieland Group completed a merger.
The WEDCO website has identified several industry clusters that are able to excel in the community. Those are distribution and logistics, automotive, food processing and plastic fabrication and injection molding.
The county currently has 33 major employers with 100 or more employees.
