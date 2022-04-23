BRYAN — The annual meeting of the Williams County Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO) was held in March with 120 in attendance.
Megan Hausch, WEDCO’s executive director, was pleased with the turnout. There were some businesses recognized with awards voted on before the meeting.
“They seemed to enjoy being recognized in front of their peers,” she commented. “It seemed like everyone was ready to be together, to see each other.”
The 2021 meeting was held as a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She has found the meetings on Zoom, a video platform that became popular during the COVID restrictions, can be beneficial.
“It has been a game changer. It fits into the schedules better, especially when many businesses are short-staffed,” she added.
One a recent roundtable Zoom call, 50 people participated. Hausch said an in-person roundtable may only draw 10-15 people due to scheduling difficulties.
In person meetings are again part of Hausch’s busy schedule though. There is less distraction with a face-to-face meeting. Hybrid meetings, with some attending in person and others participating with Zoom, have also worked well. Keeping the channels of communication open by whatever means is the key.
Economic development offices are a support system advocating for the community. Hasch noted that the area economic development offices work well together.
“The executive directors work together very well. We take a more regional approach. Those in the workforce don’t see the (county) boundaries,” she explained.
This is the second year for the wage and benefit survey they compiled together. They are considering doing the survey two times a year going forward.
“This provides historical data that would not be available otherwise,” Hausch added.
Another regional workforce project planned is an educator boot camp. Teachers participating will earn three credit hours of continuing education. The teachers will tour area companies in their respective counties, and then write up lesson plans to be presented to the other teachers. Not only are the teachers themselves learning more about the businesses in the community, they will learn what skills need to be introduced to the students and the best methods to do so.
