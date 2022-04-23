State Bank has been an integral part of the communities we serve for over 120 years. For more than 65 years, our Wealth Management Group has developed the knowledge and resources to successfully manage the wealth of individuals, their families, and businesses.
The dedicated team lives and works in the communities it serves, and it provides essential advice to help clients achieve their financial and legacy goals.
We offer comprehensive, personalized services, including investments, trusts, retirement and estate planning, endowment management and small business investment solutions.
The team of local Wealth Management professionals includes:
• Kasey Schwartz of Defiance, Director of Private Banking;
• Corina Kempe of Defiance, Director of SB Investments & Insurance;
• Katie Clementz AIF® of Continental;
• Mark Froelich CWS® of Defiance;
• Chase Garver CWS® of Bryan;
• Bryan native Kelly Cleveland, Chief Investment Officer.
Together, with the support of a dedicated team of Client Care Specialists, State Bank Wealth Management delivers premium service to clients in northwest Ohio.
Chris Jakyma, Chief Wealth Management Officer, emphasized the importance of our Wealth Management Advisors offering a local touch that helps set them apart from the crowd.
“We have created a team of local, community-minded advisors who bring a family atmosphere to the table. Our team recognizes our clients have options, and we strive to craft the type of relationship experience we would want for our families,” said Jakyma. “We embrace the idea that every family has a unique story. When we understand their journey and what is truly important to them, we can then help discern the types of strategies that would be most beneficial in achieving their financial and legacy goals.
“Our advisors help clients crystallize and prioritize their objectives, then craft a tailored plan to manage risk across the decades and deliver on their legacy vision,” continued Jakyma. “We’ve been able to help multiple generations of many of our clients’ families, and we work continuously to ensure we have the team, tools and technology to drive a great client experience. Fundamentally when our clients succeed, our communities thrive.”
Expect State Bank dedicated local Financial Advisors to:
• Listen and understand your goals, your tolerance for risk and your particular needs.
• Analyze and review your current financial situation and evaluate various strategies that can be employed to help you reach your goals.
• Recommend an appropriate strategy and answer all of your questions before you make a decision.
• Help you implement the strategy that you have chosen.
• Stay committed to you. Your Wealth Management Advisor maintains regular contact, providing timely account information and recommending updates to your plan as necessary.
“Whether we’re helping to ease the financial logistics for a ‘sandwich generation’ client and their parents, or helping an entrepreneur establish a retirement plan for her employees, we are able to positively impact the lives of those in our communities,” said Jakyma.
“Each family we serve has unique needs, priorities and expectations,” added Jakyma. “Facts and circumstances change over time. In concert with their team of professionals, we help clients adjust to threats and opportunities that emerge over time to optimize outcomes.”
To start securing your financial future, or to receive a comparison on your current investments, call 1-877-867-4218, or go to www.yourstatebank.com/contact.
