Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association was established February 2, 1906. Incorporated in 1935 as a not-for-profit corporation, the company instituted its Constitution, By-Laws, Rules and Regulations under which the company is still partially governed today.
In 1990 the company started its’ digital transition from the analog plant, and it continued to transition outdated analog facilities to digital media. In 2007 it started the fiber plant in the Sherwood Ohio area and completed its fiber conversion in the Sherwood exchange in 2016. In 2017 it started the expansion to the Hicksville village and outlying areas. This expansion has grown to service more of the rural areas around Sherwood and Hicksville and now incorporates the villages of Mark Center, Ney and Farmer.
SMTA was the first in Ohio to be awarded the NTCA Gig Community award in 2018. This award is given to companies that offer Gigabit services in 100% of the territory that it covers. SMTA is proud to be service in the Defiance and Paulding County areas.
SMTA is currently working on projects in Paulding County Carryall Township, being awarded a grant from the Township and County to provide fiber optic services in the area.
