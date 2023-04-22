PAULDING — Revitalizing existing buildings in two Paulding County communities provided a home base for a business in Paulding and provided for the expansion of a business in Antwerp.
The story of The Union Bank Company coming to Paulding began some three years ago. A representative of the bank headquartered in Columbus Grove reached out to Tim Copsey, executive director of the Paulding County Economic Development Inc., requesting to open a branch in the county seat. The branch opened in 2020 in the Small Business Innovation Center’s office “incubator” at 103 E. Perry St. until a permanent location was established.
That permanent location of the full-service bank is now at 103 S. Main St. in a completely renovated 132-year-old building that once housed the Masonic temple.
The community reinvestment area program (CRA) in the village, which provides for real estate tax abatement and is administered by the Paulding County Economic Development Inc., was among the incentives offered. A newly renovated building in Antwerp has provided a new home for the Antwerp Pharmacy, which moved from 109 S. Main St. to 201 S. Main St. The new building offers enough space for private rooms for consultations and vaccinations, and an expansion of services by pharmacist Mandy Miller. The sales floor provides room for pharmacy items such as health and wellness items and skin care products as well as gift items, Yankee candles, and items for children.
Next door to the pharmacy, and also a renovated space, at 203 S. Main St., Suite A, is the More Than Boutique, which offers clothing and encouragement to women of all ages and sizes.
