OTTAWA — Putnam County leaders have a multi-layered approach in working toward economic growth and development.
The Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) provides economic development assistance for 15 communities and townships with a mission of “strengthening communities and growing opportunities for businesses and people, directly impacting the economy of Putnam County.”Amy Sealts serves as director of the CIC.
Economic development is also provided by Putnam County commissioners for the purpose of “providing leadership in all areas of economic development.” The mission of the commissioners is to retain, expand, and attract capital investment and jobs to Putnam County. Ashley Siefker is the wage and grants coordinator.
Karl Schimmoeller of Fort Jennings is leading The Workforce Partnership of Putnam County, an initiative began in September 2022. The partnership was created to help connect area young people and adults to the manufacturing workforce.
This is done through growing “local training opportunities and meaningful interactions between employers, learning systems, students, parents and agencies,” according to a news release.
Individual communities are also looking to the future in economic development. The Village of Ottawa recently announced a new plan for strategic growth and community engagement. Four areas highlighted are hospitality and experiences, streets, and trails, connecting public spaces and quality in everyday living.
And Ottoville is the recipient of the first-ever rural economic development loan and grant program presented by the Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC). Ottoville received a $360,000 zero-interest loan for expansion of industrial park infrastructure.
As is the case in surrounding counties, Putnam County also has a lack of available housing.
The good news on the that front is the groundbreaking at Heartland Estates in Kalida for phase 2 of a condominium development geared towards those 55 years and over.
