PAULDING – Good infrastructure is key to economic development and growth. That can include transportation systems, sewage, water, electrical systems, and communication systems. Broadband — the transmission of wide bandwidth data over a high-speed internet connection — has become a part of that necessary infrastructure.
“Broadband is like another utility now,” Tim Copsey, Paulding County economic development director, commented in a recent interview. “We are continuing to beef up the infrastructure.”
Reliable and fast internet connections are important to residents as well the business community and public services. The importance of this was emphasized throughout the country during the COVID-19 pandemic with many working from home, attending virtual classes, or attending Zoom events.
Copsey explained that Paulding County is using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to eventually extend fiber optic broadband to all 12 townships with the cooperation of area internet service providers.
County commissioners approved the allocation of funds from the total $3.62 million in ARPA funds provided to the county. Contracts have been awarded to four townships to date. The county funding is part of the Capital Projects Fund, a flexible $10 billion fund to states and territories for investment in projects designed to directly enable work, education, and health monitoring.
Providing upgraded internet service is another way Copsey hopes to encourage those young people who go away to college to come back to Paulding County. There are viable options for them with the reliable high-speed internet for use in business and personal use.
An ongoing effort of Copsey is reaching out to the young people in the county, whether college bound or not. Each spring, more than 200 county students graduate from the three school districts of Paulding, Antwerp, and Wayne Trace. Copsey would like to see the potential opportunities shared with graduating students at the local high schools, Vantage Career Center, and the local colleges. There are also plans to visit younger county school classes to give them a better understanding of the local economy and employment options available.
Copsey mentioned in a previous interview that there have been some “testing the waters” with apprenticeship programs to help meet the need for skilled workers. This is a joint effort of the economic development office, county schools, Ohio Means Jobs, and Northwest State Community College.
The Paulding County Business Advisory Council evolved when the efforts of the economic development office reaching out to the schools to determine what was being done to help students to learn skills for employment coincided with requests from the human resource professionals from the county’s largest employers to have a time to meet.
The council came about as a collaborative effort with Western Buckeye Educational Service Center (WBESC); the name was coined in 2021. Representatives from the three school districts, county businesses, and WBESC meet quarterly. Meetings are open to those with an interest in Paulding County business.
It was announced at the latest meeting that Paulding County will host a teacher boot camp in June with around 20 teachers being invited to participate. The teachers will tour area businesses to learn more about what they do, and how they do it. It is hoped that from this curriculum will be developed to help guide students toward skills needed.
The Paulding County Opportunity Center (PCOC) opened in 2021 as an alternative learning center for middle and high school students. The former Parc Lane Training Center building was purchased from the county commissioners by the Paulding school district.
By fall, there were 40 students from Paulding, Antwerp and Wayne Trace attending the learning center. These are students in danger of not graduating, and the center programs help them get back on track academically. Workforce development is planned for the older students through community partnerships and Northwest State Community College in areas such as construction, plumbing and electricity.
