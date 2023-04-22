PAULDING — It has been an outstanding growth year for the Paulding County economy according to Tim Copsey, director of the Paulding County Economic Development Office.
Copsey has led the county economic development efforts since January 2020, and this year has also been named the director of the Paulding Community Improvement Corporation (CIC). He hopes to emulate other counties with a unified approach to economic development working with the Paulding CIC and Antwerp CIC.
Interestingly, the Paulding Economic Development Council (PEDCO) was established in December 1984 as a resource to develop new opportunities as an arm of the Paulding Village Community Improvement Corporation and the Antwerp Community Improvement Corporation. The council hired its first director on Feb. 1, 1985. The council was granted 501C3 status on June 18, 2003, as Paulding County Economic Development, Inc. commonly referred to as PCED.
One potential development for the county is back on the table, according to Copsey. Pioneer Lines, a short-line provider, had proposed last year to build a new transload facility in Paulding County to better connect local businesses. Pioneer Lines operated a track between Woodburn, Ind. and Liberty Center that connects to CSX, traveling through Defiance, Henry, and Paulding counties. The proposed transload facility also would have warehousing capabilities and would include 3,000 feet of new track in the county.
However last fall, Patriot Rail Co. began the acquisition of Denver-based Pioneer Lines, nearly doubling the company’s short line operations. That action put the proposition on hold. Copsey said all the legalities of the acquisition have now been settled, and the transload facility is again under consideration.
Copsey said the broadband project is moving along, with three new contracts awarded in 2022. Access to internet service has become a necessity with more people working from home since the pandemic.
“It has been awesome, 95 new miles have been added,” he said.
Copsey is also happy about the movement on the housing front. Forty-four new lots are being developed as the second phase of a Paulding development, and there are 24 lots being developed in Payne. In Antwerp, there is a potential development near U.S. 24 and Ohio 49.
Two senior housing communities are also in play. The Grove and Bittersweet retirement homes have been approved at the state level. A second housing proposal was sent to the state in March. It will have 36 units.
Sometimes the old need to be torn down first to make room for the new to come in. Copsey said that the brownfield funding of $1 million received last year for remediation and redevelopment brownfield areas has been used to the fullest degree, which results in growth opportunities. Sites cleared were the Park Station in Antwerp, Grizzly and Stokely plants, and the Paulding Theater site and adjacent building. The second part of the grant was $500,000 for the clean-up of some 41 blighted properties in the county that are not brownfield sites.
Some substantial projects have been completed. In Antwerp, an old furniture store building was renovated to house the Antwerp Pharmacy. In Paulding, the Union Bank found a permanent home in a renovated 132-year-old Masonic Lodge building.
New retail businesses include the recently built second Dollar General and a proposed Taco Bell in Paulding, a revamped NAPA store in Payne, and a Family Dollar in Antwerp,
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.