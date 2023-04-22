NAPOLEON — The former Walmart building on Oakwood Avenue is on the verge of a second life after sitting vacant for more than 20 years. Jennifer Arps, executive director of the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), is probably one of the happiest people to make that announcement.
“After 20 years of seeing a vacated building along U.S. 24, we are thrilled to be able to see the future of Thermaduct and expect this high-visibility location to really promote the business,” Arps added.
Thermaduct, a high-quality insulated ductwork system for interior and exterior installations located in Perrysburg, recently announced the purchase of the former Walmart building. Arps noted, “this commercial building sat vacant for over 20 years, so having this notable company see its potential and purchase the facility was a huge win for Napoleon. Thermaduct will make this a second location for light manufacturing and distribution, creating up to 20 new positions.”
Arps further explained that the owner has invested in improvements for the whole building, including roofing, HVAC, electrical, and will continue with facade, parking lot, sidewalk and loading dock improvements. Plans also include buildout leasable space in the front of the building which allows this former vacated building to house new office, commercial or retail space.
Growth is not limited to the larger developments either. Other new additions include Dunkin Donuts, Biggby Coffee, King of Stones, Top Dog Restaurant, Main Stop and Brick N’ Brew Pub opening their bar side.
“Having these new businesses invest in our community shows that there are opportunities to continue to grow in Henry County. Hamler and Deshler expect to announce some small business openings soon, and I continue to see that happening over the next year,” Arps added.
During the State of the Region held recently by Bowling Green State University’s Center for Regional Development, it was noted that Henry County saw an increase of small business loans (gross annual revenue less than or equal to $1 million) by 103%.
