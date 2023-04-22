BRYAN — There are new beginnings at Williams County Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO), now in its 40th year. Ashley Epling stepped into the role of executive director in January.
A native of Williams County, she was previously employed with Republic Services for 16 years, starting as a temporary worker and leaving as a sales executive. Epling has volunteered for several years with the Bryan Girls Softball Association as well as the Bryan Chamber and multiple other organizations in the county. She and her husband, Ken, reside in Pulaski on a hobby farm. Her daughter, Alisyn, is studying nursing at Northwest State Community College.
“My administrative assistant Shailyn Bohner is also a Williams County native. She graduated from Montpelier and is pursuing a major in marketing at Northwest State,” Epling noted.
She hosted the annual meeting March 30 celebrating the 40th year of WEDCO. Recognized as 40-year members were Newcomer, Shaffer, Spangler, Breinger & Rakes law firm, Bard Manufacturing, Ohio Gas Company, Winzeler Stamping Company, Spangler Candy Company, Universal Industrial Supply, Andres O’Neil & Lowe Insurance Agency and Zwiebelane Construction Company.
Also recognized were the new business of the year, Cadet Car Wash; business of the year, Spangler Candy; and community of the year, Montpelier. Three businesses marking anniversary milestones include JDI Group, 20 years; Thiel Construction, 60 years; and Farmers & Merchants, celebrating 125 years in business.
“A question I asked myself was, what is WEDCO? And I’ve concluded WEDCO is ‘we.’ We the businesses, we the communities, we the investors, ‘we’ are WEDCO, and WEDCO’s mission is to foster collaborative partnerships among the private and public sectors to stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life in our communities,” she told attendees.
Quality-of-life initiatives over the last year include the communities of Bryan, Edgerton and Edon revamping their parks. Montpelier is continuing to invest in the Iron Horse River Trail, which has received over 2,400 visitors. West Unity opened a splash pad at Memorial Park, and the county upgraded the trails at George Bible Park with the help of volunteers.
Infrastructure is another key component. Pioneer resurfaced State Street, a main thoroughfare, adding new curbs, storm drainage, a waterline and sidewalks. Kexon Drive was extended to accommodate current businesses and potential businesses. Bryan repaved a block-long parking lot downtown for businesses and residents. Montpelier and Bryan each benefit from solar fields, and Holiday City upgraded a substation.
“All of these improvements, regardless of size, are beneficial to the development and progress of Williams County and the businesses that invest here,” Epling added.
Bryan Municipal Utilities has achieved the “Reliable Public Power Provider Diamond” designation, placing them among the best public power utilities nationwide.
In other business news, Wieland Chase has expanded with job opportunities at its new ForgeWorks Montpelier location. Farmers & Merchants State Bank will move loan offices into the vacant Ohio Gas building. Daavlin and Spangler expansions are underway, and Altenloh, Brinck & Co. opened a new packing department at their second location in Pioneer. KORA Brew House and Wine Bar opened a second location which included a gift shop at the Bryan Hospital. Aquabounty in Pioneer broke ground on a $320 million facility. The waterline extension project for Airmate in Bryan was completed to assist their 26,000 square-foot expansion. The Bryan Area Foundation started a project to bring public outdoor seating platforms, better known as “parklets” to downtown Bryan. The Williams County Airport built a new hanger and extended the runway, used by local businesses. The airport also began a $2 million dual-purpose hanger project. County commissioners approved a $64,000 revolving fund loan for a new Pioneer business, Hometown Meat Market.
In December, Edgerton received a $5 million EPA brownfield grant to clean up the old Edgerton Metals location which closed in 2000. This will provide riverfront access for new developers.
