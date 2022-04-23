Did you know?
• National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is recognized each March, but anytime is a good time to take care of your preventative health care needs.
• We have general surgeons in Defiance who provide colonoscopies, the gold standard of colorectal cancer screening methods.
• The American Cancer Society (ACS) recommends that most individuals start regular colorectal cancer screenings at age 45.
• Scheduling a colonoscopy is simple. Just call 419-783-3252 to schedule your appointment.
Drs. Jeffrey Walters, Jeffrey Pruitt and John Shaw are board-certified general surgeons with Mercy Defiance Clinic, and they encourage the public to become familiar with the latest recommendations for colonoscopy screenings. People with no family history of colon cancer, colorectal cancer, polyps or inflammatory bowel disease should begin regular screenings at age 45. Those who are higher risk should consult with their primary care provider to start screenings earlier.
Common Myths:
• Myth: I’m too young to get the test. Fact: The ACS recently lowered the screening age because studies show rates of colorectal cancer among people younger than 50 are rising.
• Myth: My insurance won’t pay for it. Fact: Many insurance companies recognize the importance of early detection and cover the initial screening colonoscopies at age 45.
What does a screening entail? This simple outpatient procedure involves cleaning out your colon the night before the test. On the day of the procedure, the patient receives light sedation while the surgeon examines the colon. If polyps or some cancers are found during the procedure, the surgeon may be able to remove them.
Mercy Health Defiance Clinic surgeons offer a full range of surgical services including procedures for breast lumps, hernias, gallbladder pain/stones, wound care needs, lesion removals, gastroesophageal reflux disease, Barrett’s esophagus disease, gastro-intestinal issues, and cancers of the colon or breasts.
