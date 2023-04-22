NAPOLEON — Henry County continues to be on the upswing of economic growth with new companies locating to the area along with the retention and growth of local companies.
And Jennifer Arps, executive director of the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), along with Kylie Ziegler, administrative assistant, have to opportunity to see it all unfold from the very beginning as they provide services summed up as the CIC mission: to advance, encourage, and promote the industrial, economic, commercial and research development of Henry County.
One project with a significant impact for marketing the area is the Keller Napoleon Industrial Properties construction of a 150,000 square-foot speculative building on Independence Drive.
Arps commented, “the weather has cleared and has allowed them to push through with an anticipated completion by summer. Having this building has allowed the CIC to submit the building for several projects through statewide leads, as well as the broker having multiple interested parties. These large projects justify that Henry County has seen a 30.61% increase of GRP (gross regional product) gains over the past four years ($296.2 million).”
A number of existing businesses have made announcements for expansion. One of those is APA Solar in Ridgeville Corners. APA is currently investing over $10 million in the former NASG facility to expand into a new manufacturing division to produce their own solar frames in-house.
This new division will create over 100 new positions, new office space for engineering and the research and development field for their solar panels.
Another expansion is HPJ Industries in Deshler. HPJ provides returnable packaging, bulk container repair and recycling services to over 300 OEM, Tier 1, and Tier 2 companies. HPJ was able to invest in a small expansion on their property for increased square footage for their facility.
Arps adds, “looking towards the remaining year we have several other projects that are already in the works yet can’t be announced. Both with current business and bringing in new business to the county. As the workforce continues to be a concern, our employee retention stays a major focus. Previous unemployment rates show Henry County at 5.7%, which looking back historically, our January and February months over the past ten years remain high, while they will significantly decline by April. With Dana increasing their employment needs, I expect that rate to lower as our workforce enters back into the labor pool.”
Dana Light Axle Manufacturing made the move to Napoleon in 2022 with an anticipated 175 jobs and an expected annual payroll of $7.4 million.
Another area of concern that can affect the labor pool is a need for more housing.
“There is a significant need for low and median households. This need then intersects into the enrollment of our school districts. We clearly want to keep our enrollment numbers steady or higher but in order to do so, we need to make sure we are offering available housing in those districts,” Arps explains.
“The past few years we’ve focused on senior housing or villa style homes, but our need now is the development of single-family housing.
There currently are several committees formed to focus on how to bring development into our county and I believe they have strong plans in their approach.”
