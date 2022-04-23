NAPOLEON – Passion to help the community is what keeps Jennifer Arps going as the executive director of the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC). The last two years of living through a global pandemic of COVID-19 has presented challenges to community leaders everywhere. In the economic development world, there has also been knowledge gained from the experience.
“We need to be more prepared. There has been a lack of broadband (high speed internet). The awareness is there now,” Arps noted. She believes there is advocacy now to make sure all infrastructure is place including broadband. The America Rescue Plan Act funds will help the rural communities and providers to get the broadband in place.
To retain business and encourage growth, each area of infrastructure must be a priority. And there have been significant upgrades made for transportation. In fact, a unique project was completed at the end of 2021.
A second bridge was opened over the Maumee River, between County Road 424 and Ohio 110. The bridge extends Industrial Drive over the Maumee River to Oho 110. The first two roundabouts in Henry County were constructed as part of the project, one on each side of the bridge.
An idea of both the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Henry County, the bridge improves the existing transportation system by linking two industrial areas. It provides better access to U.S. 24 which is a plus economic development. It was named the Liberty Bridge through public voting.
The other Napoleon bridge over the Maumee River is on Perry Street.
Arps is also excited about the upgrades to the shortline railway. There is a rail yard close to the new Liberty Bridge. Pioneer Railcorp was awarded a $4.1 million federal grant to help pay for a project to perform critical safety improvements at its Napoleon, Defiance and Western Railway (NDW) subsidiary, which operates along 58 miles between Woodburn, Indiana, and Napoleon. The funds will be granted through the U.S. Department of Transportation's 2020 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program. The project calls for replacing 10 miles of steel rail and 29,000 ties on 28 miles of rail line.
The Ohio Rail Development Commission has approved a grant of up to $687,622.50 to replace rail on a portion of Pioneer Lines Napoleon Defiance and Western Railway’s line east of Defiance.
Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Pioneer owns and operates 16 short lines and several other railroad-related businesses. BRX Transportation Holdings acquired Pioneer last year. Neglected maintenance had resulted in deteriorating conditions which limited traffic on the shortline.
