NAPOLEON – Growth is following retention in Henry County according to Jennifer Arps, executive director of the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
“In 2021 (with the coronavirus situation), the focus went back to retention. In the first quarter of 2022, there is a need for increased investment and growth after retention,” Arps said.
Highspeed internet, or higher technology, will be one area of focus. It was heavily relied on during the 2020 coronavirus situation, calling attention to the need of upgrades. There are broadband thresholds to be met whether in rural or urban areas.
“The ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds show an awareness for the need for the same services,” Arps continued.
There have been changes in the economic development office as well. Kylie Ziegler, administrative assistant, recently completed the intensive Ohio Basic Economic Development Course (OHIO BEDC). There were some 90 participants who work completing the in-person training. In addition to gaining important knowledge, the trainings remind participants that they are not alone in their efforts in rural communities.
Arps said the county is still rebounding for employment. The January unemployment numbers were 6.2% while February numbers decreased to 5.8%.
Dana Corporation is coming to Napoleon in the former Keller Packaging building. It is expected to provide 175 jobs. Local research shows there is an available workforce of 700 qualified people.
There is still a low inventory of available homes all over Northwest Ohio. In Napoleon, the apartment complexes have doubled. Housing developments are being done, with a possible speculative house going up. The process takes time from obtaining land, development studies, and putting infrastructure in place.
Business development will draw employees who commute initially. Those employees will eventually move to the community in the long run.
“Interest rates are worrisome. We don’t want 2008 (recession) again,” Arps noted. “But we can’t sit and wait until it gets better because it may not. We don’t know if the rates will ever get lower. Work is always in the background. We can’t wait until it gets better.”
Arps said the important thing to remember about economic development is that it is not a sprint. It is a marathon. She feels Henry County is in a good place now. The last couple of years people come together with investments for potential growth. It is good the area and good for the community.
“We are still riding out the waves of the last two years,” Arps commented.
