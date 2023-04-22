BRYAN — The lack of housing has been a concern in northwest Ohio for the last few years. The ongoing shortage also has a detrimental effect on efforts to grow the workforce because companies need housing for new employees.
The Williams County Port Authority, which is an all-volunteer board, has decided to step up to address the issue of the housing shortage. The first question that may come to mind is how Williams County has a “port authority,”
Sean Rupp, a board member, explained that the port authority was created in 2007 by resolution of the Williams County commissioners. The county is eligible for a port authority designation because it has navigable rivers. The designation makes the county eligible for state funding for projects.
The first Grass Roots Ranch Home project located in Montpelier has been completed. The three-bedroom 1,040 square-foot home sold for $156,000, which is in the target price range of affordable housing. The goal is to keep modest homes affordable for those who work for wages. Work has started on homes in Edgerton and Bryan.
“We are going to try and build 10 more Grass Roots ranch homes in the county this year in different communities where we can get existing lots and tax abatement on the new buildings to make them as affordable as possible for purchasers,” Rupp explained.
The Williams County Port Authority is also working with a developer to construct a 42-unit ranch style rental community in Bryan for seniors 55 years or older. Fountain Creek Villas will feature single level, two-bedroom units with a 1.5-car attached garage, a dog park, community building with workout equipment, shelter house and accessible pathways for the residents to utilize and enjoy. Construction is set to begin in 2024. The beauty of this plan is that it should help to free up some housing inventory as seniors downsize and move out of the family homes.
The port authority is seeking lots to be purchased or donated to be developed. The hope is to build homes in each county community. There is also a need for subdivisions to be built but private developers have been priced out of the market by the infrastructure.
“With the cost of lots pushing in $35,000 to $40,000 in some communities where lots sell for $10,000 to $15,000 it’s going to be really hard to meet the housing need in our area. It’s frankly why there are not new things happening in the moderate price range,” Rupp explained.
One scenario could be for the Port Authority to take responsibility for the infrastructure and then turn the land over to the contractor to build the house. Rupp said many groups and organizations are stepping up to help address this problem both financially and with physical input and ideas.
In December, Williams County commissioners committed $350,000 toward port authority housing efforts in 2023, with an additional $700,000 pledged for the years 2024 and 2025. The Bryan Area Foundation has donated $100,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.