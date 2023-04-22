WAUSEON — Fulton County has enjoyed several years of growth, even through the economic challenges created from the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2022 was no exception.
That is how Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, sums up the economic status of the county. A catch phrase on the organization’s website is “businesses not only operate in Fulton County ... they are thriving.”
A big part of the economic growth in Fulton County is centered around the steel mill operations. North Star BlueScope Steel acompleted their expansion project, a $700 million investment in their Delta steel mill, during the year. Contractors working on Nova Steel & Tube’s new facility in Delta worked diligently all year for a project that will be completed in this year. Nova Steel began hiring employees for their new facility last year and continues to do so today.
Several other manufacturers are enjoying growth as well. Area 419, TC Bros. and Haas Door Company, all expanded their operations or added new employees. Lightsourcebp began construction of a utility solar array in Gorham Township in late 2022, which will produce 107 megawatts of electric upon completion of construction. Fulton County also enjoyed record retail sales in 2022.
Gilroy commented, “as the national economy seems to be slowing; there seems to be a return to normalcy in the Midwest and throughout northwest Ohio. Economic data is still strong and Fulton County’s unemployment rate is still lower than average. Companies are finding employees a little easier now and overtime stressors have eased. Customer demand for goods and services still remains strong as retail sales are still higher than average and manufacturers are still producing goods at an above average rate.”
Even with the positive economic news, there are two important challenges identified in the county. Like other counties in the general area, available housing is not adequate to meet the needs.
And since the pandemic rural areas, including Fulton County, have experienced significant needs with childcare services. Many childcare facilities and preschools stopped during the pandemic related restrictions and did not start back up again. There seems to be an increase in demand for childcare services as well.
Gilroy continued, “the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation has been putting its resources into both of these challenges to formulate solutions that are beneficial to our citizenry and the businesses located in our communities.”
