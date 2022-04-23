WAUSEON - A new solar project approval, a new model of financing for housing, and an uptick in labor participation all point to encouraging news in Fulton County.
Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development, said the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) has given approval for the Arche Solar Project. It will occupy approximately 600 acres within a 1,000-acre project area.
Construction will begin as soon as the weather is dry enough. The solar panels will be ground mounted on a tracking rack system.
Gilroy said there is less consternation for this project than others for two reasons. One is that the area chosen does not have good farmland. The second reason is that the property owners are getting ready to retire, and the property lease will provide additional income.
In discussing labor participation, Gilroy said there has been a slight increase which is a good sign. The rate of participation raised from 61% to around 62%-62.5%.
“That is a good sign, it is picking up. Retirees are getting back in the labor force,” he added.
The lack of housing is still a concern all over Northwest Ohio. The price of materials and supply chain issues are worrisome.
Gilroy presented a plan to Wauseon city county that he hopes to see used as a model for other cities. It involves establishing a tax incentive district or TIF, more commonly used for commercial development.
Council authorized by ordinance the Seneca Drive Tax Incentive District (TIF) within the city of Wauseon. Gilroy explained that the tax incentive is more attractive to developers and builders because it provides relief in funding infrastructure improvements. It also enables the developer to develop in volume at a lower cost.
The proposed housing project will provide 19 lots to be sold by the property owner and developer Ben Gleckler this fall. Once infrastructure improvements are completed, the TIF program begins and will run for a 10-year set term.
On the homeowner side, property taxes are paid to the treasurer of Fulton County as they normally would be. That money is set aside at a rate of 75% for the TIF fund and 25% to property taxes. The money in the TIF fund would go to pay the debt incurred on the infrastructure improvements made before the lot was available for sale.
Gilroy explained that the homeowner will not see a benefit from the tax abatement. They will see the benefits of infrastructure improvements such as roads, water, curbs, sidewalks, storm sewers, and sanitation.
The villages of Delta and Archbold have used the Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) tax incentive for economic development.
Archbold council approved the application for a CRA program for the new Circle K project. It also received approval from the Archbold Local Schools board of education for 100% tax abatement for 12 years. The tax incentives help to mitigate
The $1.3 million new construction is to complement the historic downtown and create a proposed 6 full time and 6 part time jobs when it is completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.