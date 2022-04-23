WAUSEON - Steel related industries are still making news in Fulton County, according to Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development.
Nova Tube & Steel, LLC an entity of Nova Steel Inc. is in the process of constructing a $105 million facility to expand its capabilities in the Midwest. Nova Tube will hire over 102 new employees at the facility once complete and in full operation. The cost of the new rail infrastructure for this project is estimated at $1,720,000.
The new facility in Delta will consist of one new slitting line and two new electric resistance welding tube mills. The facility will produce hollow structural sections and standard pipe for a diverse number of industries from construction applications and infrastructure to mining, solar energy, and defense. It will occupy more than 250,000 square feet of space.
According to company information, the site decision was influenced by major transportation advantages such as direct rail access and heavy load limits on highways between Ohio, Michigan, and Canada as well as the abundance of suitable business opportunities in the area. The Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) approved a grant in January in the amount of $100,000 to assist Nova Tube and Steel with the installation of rail infrastructure at its location on County Road H.
In other steel news, Australia-based steelmaker BlueScope completed in late 2021 the acquisition of the ferrous scrap steel recycling business of MetalX LLC, based in Waterloo, Ind. MetalX had served as a supplier of scrap feed to BlueScope’s Delta electric arc furnace steel mini mill, North Star BlueScope Steel. The recycling business will operate as BlueScope Recycling and Materials.
MetalX had operated four facilities—one in Delta, which exclusively handles ferrous scrap; one in Waterloo, which handles ferrous and nonferrous scrap; one in Auburn, Ind., which exclusively handles nonferrous scrap; and a small community recycling facility in Fort Wayne, Ind. BlueScope reportedly paid $240 million to acquire two of Metal’s operating sites—the Delta and Waterloo facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.