WAUSEON — The economic status of Fulton County is good according to Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation. And a good indication is the expansion of area businesses.
Area 419 is one of those. The Delta-based company started in 2010 when a local store shuttered the gunsmithing department. Jon Addis bought the inexpensive manual mill and manual lathe that would no longer be needed.
It began the process of learning new skills such as how to chamber barrels and perform gunsmithing services, initially with the basic goals of learning to machine and offset the costs of a shooting hobby. In 2016 Addis bought his first CNC mill. The business began to change and grow enough that in 2017 Addis went fulltime with Area 419.
The company has grown to 24 employees, and the facility has increased from 1,200 square-feet to 20,000 square-feet. As the company website states, “some basic gunsmithing for friends has turned into a global customer and dealer base — making what was once a backyard hobby business in northwest Ohio into a worldwide brand in the precision firearm accessory and reloading space.”
Another company is TC Bros., an Archbold company founded in 2006 by two brothers — Tyler and Tim Cobb — with “a passion for garage-built custom motorcycles.” TC Bros. has become a leading supplier of for the do-it-yourself custom bike builder. To accommodate the successful business, the company acquired a 50,000 square foot building in Archbold. The additional space will provide more room for product development and better content as well as continuing the best service and quick shipping times.
One expansion project to note was on a much larger scale and was recognized by the Ohio Association of General Contractors. The Rudolph Libbe Group company Rudolph Libbe Inc., the construction manager for North Star BlueScope’s 660,000 square-foot expansion project in Fulton County, was announced as the winner of the 2022 Build Ohio Award in the Industrial/Heavy category by the Ohio Association of General Contractors.
The ceremony recognized the best construction projects completed between Aug. 2, 2021-July 31,2022. NorthStar BlueScope is an Australia-based steelmaker with operations in Delta, Ohio. The Build Ohio Award is the 10th for Rudolph Libbe Group since 1993.
