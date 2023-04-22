“Exciting” is a word being used often this year at the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC). And rightly so with the news coming in on current and upcoming developments, and even those in the proverbial pipeline that cannot be announced yet.
Erika Willitzer leads the team as executive director. She is joined in the office by Paige Johnson, business development and operations manager, and Hannah Waterman, workforce and marketing manager. The trio looks at economic development from all angles.
Willitzer explained that Johnson oversees engagement programs such as roundtable discussions of certain industries. Johnson also oversees the mentorship program which places a worker with a business owner. Recently, a mentor and a mentee requested to give feedback on the program. The owner and employee praised the program as being a 360-experience. Each learned from the other, and shared networks.
Waterman helps to market the community assets and maintains a social media presence for economic development. Workforce development includes determining the needs and working to retain employees. Both Johnson and Waterman are involved in the summer youth camps. General Motors is sponsoring an engineering camp this year, and the response has been overwhelming. The interest has been so great that reservations were requested before they were even open.
The Four Flags of Freedom along U.S. 24 is another office project in its beginning stages. Willitzer explained that is the ground floor of a future economic development project that would be developed for veteran-owned businesses.
“We have a fantastic team. We also have strong leadership in Defiance County, good elected officials. We are blessed,” she added.
In the category of exciting new announcements this year, Legacy Living and Ally Development Company are partnering in the $29.5 million development of a senior living community just off Latchaw Drive near ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. The community will feature 65 assisted living and 29 memory care apartments with several amenities, including a full-service bar, multiple dining areas, activity room, beauty and barber salon, library, chapel, game room, and fitness center. Also, 30 one- and two-bedroom townhomes will be offered with attached garages, porches and walking paths.
Construction is expected to begin this summer, creating some 200 construction jobs as well as 60-70 permanent jobs once the community is open.
Willitzer is excited to see this senior living community come to Defiance. The seniors wanting or needing to downsize will be moving into beautiful new homes. The added benefit is that it should help to free up housing inventory. As is the case across Northwest Ohio, Defiance County has a lack of available housing which impacts the workforce needs since additional workers will need housing.
Also this year, General Motors has announced a $55 million investment in the local plant. This is expected to help prepare the way to produce the “Gen VI” internal combustion engine (ICE) block that will replace the “Gen V” block. The ICE engine is said to be important to the business as it transitions to electric vehicles (EV) at some point in time. At least $8 million will be used to invest in the EV future.
Progress is being made on the Tessenderlo-Kerley Inc. (TKI) liquid fertilizer plant being built in the Enterprise Industrial Park, on the southwest side of the city. It is expected to become operational in the first quarter of 2024. It represents a multi-million-dollar investment in the county.
Other projects underway include the new Vancrest of Hicksville facility expected to open this summer, and the DECKED expansion move into a speculative building being constructed next door. (More information in a separate story.)
Willitzer said there are some exciting announcements coming soon. What is exciting to her is that the projects are starting to diversify even more. Possibilities range from a food manufacturer to the auto industry.
“We have always had a good mix, and we don’t want to put all of our eggs in one basket,” she added.
Willitzer sees the market in an odd place right now. She said it happens all the time, it is not pandemic-related or anything like that. There could have been bad decisions, or it could be something industry-specific, but some owners are finding it necessary to be conservative now. There are many resources available through the economic development office, and she encourages those business owners to reach out. Willitzer emphasizes that the office has a duty to the business owners and the economic development partners to keep any kind of contact confidential.
