The tag line “The Best Place to Do Business” is featured prominently on the website of the Defiance County Economic Development office. Erika Willitzer, executive director of the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), and Kortney Williams, marketing and workforce manager, are finding a variety of ways to share that information with prospective businesses as well as current companies and residents.
It could be said that a recent unfortunate circumstance helped to prove the validity of the tag line. Credit Adjustments, now known as Mammoth Tech, closed the doors less than two years after moving to a new headquarters building in Defiance. The private debt collection company closed all locations reportedly due to losing a contract for collection of student loans because of a national moratorium due to the coronavirus situation. Close to 500 jobs were lost without warning.
Willitzer said new employment was found for every one of the employees who reached out to the office. In fact, local businesses began calling the office to say that those affected would be given priority for hiring. There has also been considerable interest in the now empty building but it is not yet available.
One of the ways to promote the county is the “Working It” podcast and video series available through links on the website. Companies in the county and their products and services are featured.
Defiance County was the first county in the region to have a full-time workforce manager. One of the important roles of the position is to engage with county schools, area colleges, and employers.
Collaboration with local schools helps to educate the schools and community on what modern manufacturing is and how it plays a significant part in workforce development. Development of school to work programs and youth camps featuring manufacturing, food service, construction and auto mechanics give students firsthand knowledge.
HomeGrown is a program designed to “grow Defiance County from within.” Designed to provide resources to the locally established companies, it will help companies to participate in e-commerce, search engine optimization, analyzation of customer base and direct competition.
The most expansive resource will be workforce assistance. Customized support is offered to local businesses. And the office has obtained 501C3 non-profit status which allows fundraising and obtaining grants that can assist companies with their needs.
The county’s location provides convenient transportation by road, air, rail and even boat. And there are multiple possibilities for companies to expand or make an initial move to the area. These include a variety of locations and acreage as well as the industrial parks across the county.
In Defiance, Willitzer said there are prospective sites in the Harmon Business Park on East Commerce Drive, just off U.S. 24, with 55 acres in the park and up to 95 acres available. Also adjacent to U.S. 24 is the Enterprise Industrial Park with 234 acres available. It is served by two railroads and has a rail spur.
Another site is one that Willitzer describes as being for that “once in a lifetime project. It would be a game changer.” The Defiance Mega Site has 1,100 acres, located on Ashwood Road in Defiance.
The Hicksville Industrial Park has 64 acres. That site has a Land for Jobs program that provides five free acres of land for projects that will create at least 20 jobs. The Sherwood Industrial Park has 40 acres available for development.
