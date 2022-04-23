Erika Willitzer, executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), thought there might be a lull in the 2022 economic growth in Defiance County because of how “crazy busy” her office was in 2021 during the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, economic development in Defiance County is not showing any signs of slowing down in 2022.
“We are still seeing companies interested (in the county). Multiple projects were presented in 2021 that are being landed in 2022,” Wilitzer added. In the economic development realm, there are always possibilities or even decisions being made but announcements may come at a later date.
Willitzer was hired in October 2020, succeeding Jerry Hayes, who retired two months later after 20 years of leadership. She was surprised at how busy she was during those days of the worst of the pandemic conditions.
Now with COVID-19 cases down significantly, she noted that companies have adopted new practices in general to keep employees safe. In situations where masks are required, it is understood and accepted.
Interestingly, there is a mix of opinions from employees in returning to the office rather than working remotely. She has received calls from employees now working remotely who would rather go back to the office.
“Some personalities feed off of others,” she added, acknowledging that even in the economic development process there are advantages to in-person meetings.
Companies are recognizing what is most important to the workers - family and work/life balance. Employers are offering more flexibility in working conditions with hybrid schedules mixing office and remote days.
“There are lessons to be learned,” Willitzer noted.
Companies are also looking more at the quality-of-life component in addition to business needs in the site selection process. Housing is still a need and creating a Countywide Housing Taskforce is proposed.
Two other initiatives are gaining interest from businesses and individuals alike. Interest has increased in outdoor recreational activities such as hiking and connecting trails. The development of trails has already been underway by local communities to address those needs.
Daycare needs are being assessed in relation to drawing more people back to the workforce. Kortney Williams, marketing and workforce manager for the economic development office, is working to identify the social issue and look for viable solutions. One possible solution could be a per diem for childcare from an employer.
Projects landed in 2021 represent more than $161 million new investment for the county.
One of those companies is A Packaging Group (APG), a $49 million project that will be located at the intersection of Domersville Road and Commerce Drive in Defiance. It will be housed in an 80,000 square foot building that was speculative construction in the Harmon Business Park. The business will eventually create 135 jobs.
It was announced in January that the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) approved a grant in the amount of $100,000 to assist APG with the construction of rail infrastructure for the nearby Napoleon, Defiance and Western Railway.
Based in California and begun in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG is a single source manufacturer of high-end, standard, and customized packaging products for the cosmetics, skincare, and personal care industries with over 2,000 stock and customizable solutions. The Defiance facility will be APG’s first manufacturing facility in the U.S. There are five distribution locations in the US and Canada.
The EnviroKure LLC fertilizer plant is now under construction on Rosedale Road, just east of Hicksville. It represents a $22 million investment over 5 years.
Keller Logistics Group is constructing a new packaging plant on East Commerce Drive in Defiance with a $7.1 million investment.
CastleHill Materials are readying a building at 1459 Quality Drive in Defiance, investing $3 million. The company manufactures stone facades for homes and other buildings.
Other new projects for the county are Candela-Mark Center Solar Field, $11.5 million; Vancrest Health System, long term care center/assisted living facility in Hicksville, $15 million; and Tessenderlo Kerley Inc. (TKI), a liquid fertilizer plant in Defiance, with no less than a $44 million investment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.