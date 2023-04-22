Expansion projects on each end of Defiance County will reflect a total of $40 million in investments in 2023.
Completion is expected around late summer on the new 64,000 square-foot facility that will be known as Vancrest of Hicksville located at 601 Defiance Ave. (Ohio 18) on the east side of Hicksville.
The ground-up construction of the single-story, skilled nursing and assisted living complex was begun with a May 2022 groundbreaking. The new facility will replace the existing nursing home at 401 Fountain Street which began operation in the 1960s as Fountain Manor and later became known as Hickory Creek. The new facility will initially employ an additional 25 people and the project is expected to be completed late summer of 2023.
Vancrest of Hicksville will have 61 skilled nursing resident beds, all accompanied by adjoining restrooms and private showers, with the majority being private rooms. It will also include a state-of-the-art physical/occupational therapy area, spacious individual living quarters, lounge, recreation and dining space, salon, bistro and a community room for hosting facility and community events. There will be a wide range of professionally delivered services.
The new facility will also offer something not previously available in the village. The new construction includes 35 assisted living apartments offered in efficiency and one-bedroom units. There will be assistance with daily living including three meals per day and a variety of activities. All apartments will include private bathrooms with showers as well as kitchenettes, including refrigerators and microwaves.
The $11 million venture is being financed by The Hicksville Bank as the lead bank along with MidWest America Federal Credit Union and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.
Alexander & Bebout, Inc. is the design build general contractor for construction and site development. Brad Ream, vice president of Alexander & Bebout, Inc. stated, “We are proud to be a part of this project, we have a long history with Vancrest and know that they will be a true asset to the Hicksville community.”
Vancrest is a family-owned company operating skilled nursing and assisted living in 11 communities located in western Ohio and has provided quality health care for over 60 years.
In Defiance, DECKED has a planned expansion, and it will be right next door to the present location. The company will occupy the new speculative building now being constructed by Fort Winchester Investment Partners, LLC, led by Defiance business owner Bryan Keller. DECKED moved to Defiance in 2018 to occupy what was then the speculation building also offered by Fort Winchester.
An incentive package proposed a 60% abatement of new property taxes on the company’s real estate taxes ($7.24 million). Donations will be made to the Northeastern and Four County Career Center school districts, which is common as part of tax incentive agreements that involve higher percentage tax abatements. The project will be a $26.5 million investment.
