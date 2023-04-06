Prevent poisoning at home

The average home is full of potentially poisonous items. From cleaning products to medications to foods and beverages, a host of items around the house can make a person sick or prove fatal.
The average home is full of potentially poisonous items. From cleaning products to medications to foods and beverages, a host of items around the house can make a person sick or prove fatal.
In 2020, 55 poison control centers in the United States provided telephone guidance for more than 2.1 million human poison exposures. That equates to one poison exposure reported to the centers every 15 seconds. In 2021, poison control centers across Canada experienced an uptick in calls regarding individuals taking veterinary grade ivermectin in order to treat and prevent COVID-19, according to CTV-News.
WebMD indicates almost all poison exposures occur in homes, and 80 % of all poisonings affect children between ages of one and four. Accidental poisonings are scary, but largely preventable. These tips can help prevent injury or fatalities.
• Lock up: Install locks and childproof latches on cabinets and other places where dangerous substances are kept, including cleaning products and medications.
• Original containers: Keep all substances in their original containers, including medicines. Individuals can accidentally ingest the wrong medication if products are moved into other containers.
• Install alarms: Maintain carbon monoxide detectors throughout the house, including near bedrooms and close to furnaces.
• Discard old food: Check expiration dates and examine canned or boxed foods for spoilage. Eating food that has spoiled or is not cooked to the right temperature can result in food poisoning.
• Don’t mix chemicals: Never mix chemical products, which can produce fumes or dangerous reactions.
• Recognize poisonous plants: Research which plants may be poisonous if touched or ingested. Philodendrons, dieffenbachia, oleander, and golden pothos are some of the indoor plants that can be dangerous to children and pets.
• Avoid sprayed areas: Stay away from lawns and gardens that have recently been sprayed with pesticides or fertilizers.
• Safely dispose of certain products: Make sure to properly dispose of chemical products like paints, cleansers, stains, and the like. Check with municipal recycling centers about how to safely discard items.
• Poisonous animals: Know which poisonous animals and plants reside nearby. Mushrooms, snakes and insects can be dangerous.
Accidental poisonings can be prevented with due diligence.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.