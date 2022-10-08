Popular insect repellant plants
By Metro Creative Graphics

Homeowners choose plants for their properties based on a number of variables. Some may be into growing their own foods, while others desire their gardens to be an awe-inspiring mélange of bright colors and alluring scents. There’s no wrong reason to plant a fresh garden, but some plants offer extra benefits, such as repelling insects.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments