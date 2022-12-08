Let’s face it, looking for work can be a full-time job
Like any other time-consuming pursuit, there are best practices involved with seeking a new position.
Unfortunately, there are obvious stresses involved with the loss of financial stability, and that fear and anxiety can make it difficult to properly focus your search.
If you find yourself stuck, reach out to professional resume writers or career counselors who specialize in getting these searches back on track.
Either way, incorporating effective search habits can help you better target your resume to the best-fit jobs, and that might ultimately shorten your time between employers.
HAVE OPEN DISCUSSIONS
Don’t overlook the shared experiences of those around you. Be open and honest about what led you to this moment in time, your goals for the next position and what you’re doing to make that dream come true. It’s possible that friends, family and others in your industry or former co-workers have had similar experiences, and they may be able to offer needed advice. They may even know about a new role that perfectly fits your skill set.
MAKE IT A GROUP EFFORT
Some open positions simply aren’t advertised in conventional ways, and may only be known to people who have adjacent industry jobs or friends working for your prospective employer. That’s where networking becomes a critical tool. Join job-hunting groups to expand this search beyond your immediate circle. Whether in person or online, you’ll find a community of people who share your particular struggles but who also can provide leads for employment and critical advice about how to get the job. Social media helps us remain in constant contact, meaning you may have the chance to become one of the first to apply for unlisted openings.
KEEP UPDATING
Just because your employment has ground to a halt doesn’t mean your resume should. Continue adapting your application paperwork to reflect the requirements for individual job openings. Customizing your resume highlights the specific experiences and educational achievements that they may be looking for, and your research will help you familiarize yourself with the company — a key advantage should you be called in for an interview. You’ll also better navigate through the hurdles put in place by the computerized programs that many companies use to weed out candidates that don’t use certain keywords or meet certain qualifications.
