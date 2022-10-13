Previous natural disasters have shown everyone how unpredictable the fallout from storms and other weather events can be. For example, drone footage of areas ravaged by hurricanes or tornados often shows a few seemingly untouched homes in a sea of properties that were leveled or damaged beyond repair. Such footage shows how much damage natural disasters can do and underscores the importance of preparation to surviving potentially deadly storms. In recognition of that importance, the American Red Cross advises everyone to prepare a disaster supplies kit that they can utilize should they need to evacuate their homes. The Red Cross recommends including the following items in the kit and storing them in an easy-to-carry container, such as a backpack or duffel bag.

