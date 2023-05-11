How to plan for medical emergencies
Photo by Metro Creative Graphics

Medical emergencies pose a significant threat to human health. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, unintentional injuries accounted for more than 192,000 deaths in 2020. That marks a significant increase since 2015, when NCHS data indicates roughly 146,000 people died from unintentional injuries.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments