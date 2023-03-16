Giving back to one’s community can take many forms. Some may give back by supporting legislature to make communities more inclusive, while others may volunteer with their local fire departments. Parents of school-aged youngsters can typically find many opportunities to give back through their children’s schools.
Parents who volunteer with their children’s schools often get a unique glimpse into their children’s life at school. Such parents may see how their children interact with educators and classmates and gain greater insight into the school community where kids spend so much of their time. Volunteering at school also can benefit kids, who may recognize the importance of education more readily if mom and/or dad are spending their free time on campus. That recognition can leave to improved performance in the classroom.
Parent-teacher associations can be great resources for parents who want to volunteer with their children’s schools. Each year, students graduate and move on to new schools or colleges, and that means schools are in fresh need of parent volunteers each school year. Though each school has its own unique needs, the following are some roles parent volunteers may be able to play at their children’s schools.
• Tutor
• Mentor
• IT support: Parents with significant experience in tech or information technology can offer to lend a hand or provide advice or insight in support of a school’s IT staff
• Organizer: Schools host many functions in a typical school year, and officials typically ask parents to pitch in so such events can be successful. For example, parents can help organize school fundraisers, dances and holiday bazaars.
• Chaperone on field trips
• Assistant coach: Many schools pay stipends to the head coaches of their athletic teams, but parents can serve as unpaid assistants or support staff during the season.
For example, parents can volunteer to work as gameday staff, taking tickets at the gate or directing ticket holders where to park.
