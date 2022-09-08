Wood floor installation dos and don’ts

Hardwood flooring can be installed by skilled DIYers. In such instances, homeowners may want to keep these dos and don’ts in mind.

Jaw-dropping features can sell a home in a heartbeat. A penthouse apartment with floor-to-ceiling windows and a panoramic view of a city skyline likely won’t prove a hard sell, nor will a home with an infinity pool overlooking a landscape of rolling hills. As awe-inspiring as such features can be, some more subtle components, such as authentic hardwood floors, also can do much to make a home more appealing to prospective buyers.

