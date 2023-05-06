Use hardiness zones for thriving veggie gardens
Photo by Metro Creative Graphics

Vegetables need a certain number of growing days with ideal conditions in order to mature and produce a viable yield. These conditions vary depending on the vegetables being grown, with plants thriving in key zones across the country. The gardening resource Fine Gardening says certain vegetable varieties are specially bred for, or may be best suited to, certain climates. Knowing which vegetables are ideal for where you live can give your garden the best chances for success.

