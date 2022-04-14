If tomato-loving shoppers were tasked with sorting through each variety of tomato whenever they visited their local grocery store or farmers markets, then such trips could take a considerable amount of time. That’s because there are thousands of varieties of tomato. The home gardening enthusiasts at Home Garden Vegetables (homegardenveg.com) note that there are at least 10,000 unique tomato varieties across the globe. Flavor could have a lot to do with that, as tomatoes are popular ingredients in dishes spanning the globe. Individuals who want their tomatoes to pack the most healthy punch possible may want to cook them in olive oil. Cooking tomatoes breaks down cell walls and releases the antioxidant lycopene, which has been linked to reduced risk for stroke, lower cholesterol and eye health. Consumer Reports also notes that lycopene is fat-soluble, which means it’s more effectively absorbed when eaten with some fat.
