So many fall projects, like painting the house, start with getting everything clean. And the quickest way to clean most exterior surfaces is with a pressure washer or power washer.
So many fall projects, like painting the house, start with getting everything clean. And the quickest way to clean most exterior surfaces is with a pressure washer or power washer.
Remember that any pressure washer that produces greater than 100 pounds per square inch of pressure can cause serious injury that can lead to infection, disability or amputation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these safety tips for using a pressure washer.
• Always follow the safety instructions included in the owner’s manual.
• Never point a pressure washer at yourself or others.
• Remember that the spray can throw objects, also at high pressure, that can cause injuries to bystanders or to yourself.
• Never attempt to push or move objects with the pressure washer spray.
• Never use a gasoline-powered washer in an enclosed space or near air intakes.
• Always test the ground fault circuit interrupter before using a pressure washer.
• Always plug a properly grounded pressure washer into a properly grounded receptacle.
• If you need an extension cord, keep the pressure washer’s power cord connection out of standing water and use a heavy duty extension cord rated for use in wet locations.
• Keep the power cord and any extension cords as far away as you can from the item being washed and any water runoff.
• Wear rubber-soled shoes that provide insulation from electrical jolts.
• Never cut or splice the pressure washer’s power cord or extension cords.
• Never remove the grounding prong from the pressure washer’s power cord or the extension cord.
• Always have a qualified electrician check the pressure washer if it trips a circuit breaker.
• Never allow children to operate a pressure washer. Keep children away from a pressure washer while it’s in use.
• If you injure yourself with the pressure washer, keep in mind that what seems like a small wound can be more serious. Get treatment right away.
• Before you treat any injuries incurred by a pressure washer, wash your hands with soap and clean water.
• Make sure you clean the wound well, too, with clean or bottled water.
• Leave unclean wounds open. If you can clean the wound, cover it with a clean cloth or bandage.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.