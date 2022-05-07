Planting of in-ground annuals has yet to get underway on a large scale in the Defiance area, in part because of cool and wet weather. Freeze and frost warnings have been issued in the last few weeks.
Kaila Green, garden center supervisor at Kircher’s Flowers and Garden Center, said the rainy and chilly weather may have also dampened the enthusiasm to get out and plant. Since it is not warm weather, people are not as interested to get outside to do things including the planting. Waiting until a later date in May is a good thing though, according to Green.
“They (area gardeners) are aware of the ‘not planting until after Mother’s Day’ guideline,” she explained. The last frost date in Northwest Ohio is considered to be May 15, after the holiday. Mother’s Day this year is as early as it can be on May 8.”
Some may be waiting because of their experience last year. Green said early planters “were burned” with a hard frost. They had to come in to purchase more plants.
Green anticipates May to be busy going forward with those annual plants finally going out the door. Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the last half of the month.
On the florist side of the business, Green noted that it has been very busy with back-to-back special events. A late Easter holiday went into the prom season, and now it is Mother’s Day.
