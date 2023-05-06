How to keep gardens safe in summer heat waves
Photo by Metro Creative Graphics

Summer is a season to relax and enjoy the warm weather. Basking in the summer sun is a great way to relax, but only when the temperatures are safe. Summer heat waves can compromise the health of human beings as well as their pets. Gardening enthusiasts also may need to go the extra mile to keep their plants and gardens from wilting under harsh summer sun.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments