The cooler weather of fall can be a great time to update the exterior of your home with a fresh coat of paint. Here are some tips from HGTV on how to get your home looking great in no time.
Step 1: Clean it up. You can’t put paint over dirt. Get the best coverage by removing dirt and debris from your house using a pressure washer. Work from the top to bottom, overlapping each stroke.
Step 2: Repair. While you’re washing, make note of any damage to wood, brick, stucco or siding. Use epoxy filler to cover cracks or holes. Once the filler is dry, lightly sand it using medium-grit sandpaper.
Step 3: Remove loose paint. Scrape or sand loose paint off the surfaces around your home before painting.
Step 4: Caulk the trim. Fill any gaps between the house and trim around your doors and windows using caulk made for exterior finishes. Caulk wherever different materials meet.
Step 5: Cover stains. Put a coat of stain-blocking primer over any stains to help your paint cover it.
Step 6: Protect doors, windows and lights. Cover anything you don’t want painted with plastic sheeting and tape.
Step 7: Paint! Here’s the fun part. Load a paint sprayer with your chosen exterior paint (pick a flat or eggshell finish for the best look). Work your way from top to bottom, moving smoothly and overlapping your strokes, just like you did when you power washed. If your color is very different from what’s already on the house, you may need a coat of primer, too. Talk to the professionals at your local paint store for advice.
Step 8: Paint the trim. Remove the plastic sheeting and get to your windows and doors using an exterior semigloss paint and a paintbrush. Use drop cloths to make clean up easier.
Step 9: Touch up. After you get everything cleaned up, walk around your house and touch up any surfaces that may have gotten missed or scratched during the process. Then, sit back and enjoy your fresh curb appeal.
