With the withering heat of August past, you may look at your parched, browning grass and be tempted to turn in your yard tools for the winter. But for a lush, verdant lawn next spring, local experts Ray Clemens of Arps Hardware and Dan Bostelman of Straight Line Lawn Care tell us there are a few tasks still to perform during the autumn season.
Fertilizing:
Why fertilize? To strengthen your lawn’s roots, so next spring it will green-up more quickly, and gain resistance to drought and disease.
Ray Clemens, whose experience at Arps Hardware spans 55 years, advises, “From spring through fall I generally recommend a four step program for fertilizing. Step 1, lay down a spring “weed and feed” fertilizer to control crab grass. Step 2, “weed and feed” in the late spring, when the dandelions are blooming. Step 3, a straight fertilizer in the summer. And Step 4 is where we are now – fall fertilizing. You can go with a straight fertilizer, or a fertilizer with weed control. Early morning is a good time to perform the application; the dew on the grass helps draw the mixture into the plant. Just remember, to get the full effect of the weed control, it needs to be on for 24 hours before a rain hits.”
Dan Bostelman, who has worked in lawn care and landscaping for 23 years, agrees with Ray’s four-step plan, but with a slight twist – he likes to add a spray for clover in the fall.
“As for fertilizing, whether you’re doing it yourself, or having it professionally done, make sure you know what mix of fertilizer is being laid down. For example, a 12-12-12 or 19-19-19 (nitrogen-phosphate-potash) will get used up in two weeks”.
To get the best lawn possible, Dan uses “Regain”, a stabilized nitrogen additive which is slow-release, so it feeds over several months, keeping grass greener longer.
Aerating:
Using an aerator to create holes in your lawn, which helps water and nutrients better reach the roots.
Spring? Fall? Our two local experts have different preferences, but both agree the fundamental idea is to aerate during peak growing periods (early spring or fall) so the grass can recover quickly. Aerating in the fall helps your lawn recuperate from the heavy traffic it experienced over the summer, but make sure you give it plenty of time to fully regain its strength before winter.
Dethatching:
Ray explains, “Thatch is a layer of dead grass (from mowing.) If it doesn’t get a chance to decompose, it starts building up and interferes with root growth.”
A thin layer of thatch (less than 1/2” thick) can be beneficial to the lawn, helping retain moisture. But when buildup far outpaces breakdown, the thatch layer can thicken into a barrier that blocks water and fertilizer. Especially thick thatch can also be a haven for insects and disease. If your thatch layer is 1-2 inches or more, it’s time to dethatch.
Ray works with two kinds of thatchers — spring fingers and knife blades.
“You’re also going to need a tractor with a bagger, or else you’ll need to rake the whole thing.” After consideration, he adds,” You could use a walk-behind with a bag, but I’m a little concerned about capacity on that.” He shakes his head and grins, “After you run the thatcher, there’s still a lot of work to do.”
Overseeding:
Spreading more grass seed into your existing lawn without turning the topsoil, to improve lawn density and color, as well as eliminate bare spots.
When should you overseed? “Around here, September is the time to overseed, while it’s still warm enough to germinate and get established before we get snow,” Ray explains as he guides me to the seed aisle of the store.
What grass seed does Ray use? Scott’s “Classic.” “It’s a basic, all-purpose seed, good for sun and shade. Some people like Kentucky Bluegrass, it all depends on what they’ve heard or what they’ve had luck with.”
For bare spots, his seed of choice is a “Patchmaster” repair mix, which has a filler that acts like a straw layer to help retain moisture.
Applying insecticides:
Dan performs and recommends select insecticide treatments, which contribute to lawn health as well as keep pests away from your home. Bugs are active in the fall, and are looking for a home for their winter colony. An insecticide treatment in early fall, even around the perimeter of your property can help create a barrier.
For a lawn that’s the envy of your neighbors next spring, try following this fall lawn care advice from two men with 78 years combined experience creating healthy, beautiful yards. And whether you need the tools and supplies to do-it-yourself, or would like a professional to take care of it for you, Ray and Dan are happy to help you on your journey to a great-looking lawn.
Arps Hardware, 1400 S. Clinton St., Defiance; 419-782-1171
Straight Line Lawn Care, Defiance; 419-576-2663
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.