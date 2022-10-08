Fall, with its cooler days, just begs you to get outside and enjoy your patios and porches. And while spring and summer’s glory days are over, that doesn’t mean you still can’t add pops of color with container gardens. Here are some ideas for sprucing up your outdoor spaces with containers of color.
Don’t Forget the Texture
Color is important when planning a container garden, but so is texture. This means the shape of the plant, the leaves and how it grows. Fall is a great time for tall, elegant ornamental grasses, and they also make great container garden centerpieces. Look for varieties like ponytail grass (stipa tenuissima) and purple fountain grass, with stunning deep aubergine blades.
Go beyond the basic flowerpot. With the right drill bit, you can turn just about anything into a container for plants. Think of particularly fall-like accents like plastic pumpkins, craft logs or a basket.
Yes, there are still lots of flowers that bloom right through fall, depending on your growing zone. Look to plants with trailing blooms, like petunias, which also come in a dizzying array of colors. Snapdragons are another fall favorite and come in a wide array of fall shades, like deep red and vibrant orange. In the warmer South, pansies do well in late fall and autumn and come in a riot of colors to match every decor.
And there’s plenty of non-blooming plants to provide great color in your container.
These include coleus, which comes in several bright hues; heuchera; stonecrop; golden leaf sage; flowering kale or cabbage; all kinds of ficus; sweet potato vines and many ivies. Just keep some of the more voracious growers, like vines and ivies, neatly trimmed.
It wouldn’t be fall without mums. You can choose all kinds of colors. Look to bring home a plant that’s healthy and green with an upright attitude and lots of tightly closed buds. Make sure your container’s light enough to move easily; as the season wears, you may need to move your mum around to better growing conditions. Pair fluffy mums with wiregrass or creeping Jenny for an elegant look.
