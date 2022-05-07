Emergency Sign

Large red EMERGENCY sign on hospital entrance.

 Adam Breckler/abreckler@crescent-news.com

No two medical emergencies are the same. But the American College of Emergency Physicians notes that the following are some warning signs of a medical emergency:

· Bleeding that will not stop

· Breathing problem, such as difficulty breathing and shortness of breath

· Change in mental status, such as unusual behavior, confusion or difficulty arousing

· Chest pain

· Choking

· Coughing up or vomiting blood

· Fainting or loss of consciousness

· Feelings of committing suicide or murder

· Head or spine injury

· Severe or persistent vomiting

· Sudden injury due to a motor vehicle accident, burns or smoke inhalation, near drowning, deep or large wound, or other injuries

· Sudden, severe pain anywhere in the body

· Sudden dizziness, weakness, or change in vision

· Swallowing a poisonous substance

· Severe abdominal pain or pressure

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments