DEFIANCE – ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital is excited to announce the implementation of the ROSE and DAISY Awards in its facilities to highlight the hard work and dedication of its employees.
The DAISY Award is presented to a deserving nurse to celebrate the extraordinary compassion they provide patients and families every day. The award began in 1999 and is dedicated to the life of Patrick Barnes, who was hospitalized for eight weeks after having a dangerously low platelet count. His family appreciated the compassionate care Patrick received and wanted to do something to recognize those who provide care on a day-to-day basis.
Just days after he passed, Patrick’s family began talking about what they would do to help fill Patrick’s void. His wife, Tena, came up with the acronym, DAISY, standing for Diseases Attacking the Immune System (DAISY). Through this award, the hope is that each nurse who receives the award truly recognizes the positive impact they have on the patients in their care.
The ROSE Award was established in 2020 by ProMedica to recognize outstanding employees in all roles in the hospital. This award celebrates the extraordinary efforts of the non-nursing employees who provide outstanding patient services in any position.
ProMedica Defiance will announce the first winners for both awards this summer.
To nominate an extraordinary nurse for a DAISY award, please use this link.
