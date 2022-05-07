DEFIANCE — ProMedica is pleased to announce that Keith Burmeister has been appointed president of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, effective Feb. 1.
With more than three decades of health care administrative experience, Burmeister brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position. In his new role as hospital president, he will be responsible for ensuring the hospital continues to provide local access to safe and reliable care.
Most recently, Burmeister has served as vice president of operations at ProMedica Physicians Group. In that role, he has been responsible for overseeing operations for ProMedica’s heart and vascular service lines. He will continue to oversee those service lines for the health system alongside his new role as hospital president.
Burmeister has worked at ProMedica for 20-plus years. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Administrative Services from the University of Toledo and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Findlay.
Burmeister will succeed Doug Bush, who is continuing his career with the organization as Senior Vice President, Operations at ProMedica Senior Care Home Health Care and Hospice. In that role, Bush will oversee operations at more than 100 ProMedica agencies across the country.
