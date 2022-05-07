April 29 ,2022- Paulding, Ohio- Dr. Nitie Sroa, board-certified local Podiatrist, is now seeing patients at Paulding County Hospital.
Dr. Nitie Sroa will be starting to see patients in the podiatry clinic at Paulding County Hospital in May. Dr. Sroa currently also sees patients in Hicksville, Ohio and Archbold, Ohio. She is excited start in Paulding and is looking forward to serving her community and spear head Midwest Foot and Ankle Clinic (MFAC) at Paulding Country Hospital Clinic hours at PCH will be from 1pm-5pm every Tuesday. To contact the clinic to schedule an appointment, please call 419-518-7518.
Dr. N Sroa is invested in her community. She is now providing services that range from treatment of diabetic foot care, fungal nails, warts and other skin lesions, arthritis of the foot and ankle, flatfeet, high arch feet, heel pain, along with surgical services for foot and ankle trauma and reconstructive surgery of the foot and ankle at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, Ohio.
Nitie Sroa DPM, FACFAS, MBA is a board-certified surgical podiatrist by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Nitie Sroa is also a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Nitie Sroa grew up in Bryan, Ohio and obtained a Bachelor of Science from The Ohio State University. She then graduated Magna Cum Laude from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine in 2010. She trained as a podiatric surgeon for the next three years at Northside Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio. After graduating from residency, Dr. Sroa finished a one-year orthopedic foot and ankle reconstructive fellowship with Indiana University School of Medicine and the American Health Network in Indianapolis, Indiana in 2014.
Dr. Sroa is grateful and thrilled to be back and looks forward to taking care of her patients at PCH for years to come. She is looking forward to serving her patients for all their foot and ankle needs and cannot wait to be part of the community.
