Common cat health concerns

Content to keep to themselves most of the time, cats have a reputation of being more low maintenance pets than their canine counterparts. While they are very good at self-maintenance, cats are vulnerable to various illnesses and other health issues. It is imperative for cat owners to recognize symptoms of common conditions and seek veterinary help to keep cats as healthy as they can be.
• Panleukopenia: Commonly called Panleuk or feline distemper, this is a virulent virus in the parovirus group. It is common among feral cats or other areas where large congregations of cats gather. PetMD says almost every cat will come in contact with this virus early in its life. Treatment for feline distemper occurs on a case by case basis, though fluid therapy to prevent dehydration and maintain blood pressure is a common course of treatment.
• Feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD): Estimates suggest as many as 3 percent of cats who visit the vet have FLUTD, which is a group of diseases with multiple causes. Symptoms include drinking more, straining to urinate, urinating in unusual places, crying while urinating, licking around the urethra, lack of appetite, and vomiting.
• Fleas: Cats are subjected to various parasites, including fleas. Cats that spend time both outside and indoors may be especially vulnerable to flea infestation. Hair loss, skin infections, flea dirt on the skin, and constant scratching and licking are signs of flea infestation. If left untreated, fleas can cause anemia.
• Feline leukemia virus (FelV): Feline leukemia was discovered in the 1960s and is one of the most commonly diagnosed causes of disease in domestic cats. FelV can severely inhibit a cat’s immune system, advises the ASPCA.
• Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV): Another virus that can affect cats’ immune systems, FIV is slow-acting and may not show symptoms until years after initial infection. Cats may experience secondary infections as the virus takes hold. FIV is transmitted by deep bite wounds, during gestation or during birth.
• Deafness: Many kittens are born without the ability to hear. It is more common in white cats with two blue eyes.
• Tapeworms: This internal parasite can rob a cat of nutrients as it resides in the small intestines. Tapeworms can sometimes grow to two feet in length. Weight loss and vomiting are potential symptoms. Owners may see a tapeworm coming out of their cat’s anus while the cat is sleeping or relaxed.
• High-rise syndrome: Unscreened windows pose a danger for curious cats. Falling from an elevated area can cause severe injuries. Contrary to popular belief, cats don’t always land on their feet. The danger is so prevalent that veterinary professionals have dubbed this “high-rise syndrome.”
Cats are vulnerable to various medical conditions and illnesses. Pet owners can do their research to ensure their companion animals get the care they need.
