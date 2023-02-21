Hard work and dedication leads to successes for the Edgerton FFA chapter at the start of the 2022 School year.
The FFA started the year with a kick off party in August with 40 students attending and having an evening full of food and activities. This year, Williams County Schools were privileged to host the dairy cattle and dairy foods district contests.
We rented our dunk tank out to many amazing events and organizations, hosted tailgates for the homecoming football season, showed and succeeded at the Williams County Fair, assisted the dairy association and beef producers at the fair, traveled to London, Ohio for Farm Science Review, participated in District Soils Judging, watched members get inducted to the National Honors Society, sold delicious fruit during our annual fruit sales, took online state food science, ag mechanics and technology, and animal behavior tests, attended a quick one day trip the National FFA Convention, hosted a concession stand during a toy auction in town, participated in Job Interview, competed in sub-district and district parliamentary procedure, sorted and delivered our fruit, attended state leadership night, hosted the State FFA President, greeted elementary students on fridays and so much more. The Edgerton FFA members can stay busy and involved.
With the many activities we have done came successes as well as great learning moments. We started the year with the Williams County Fair where a handful of FFA members showed their animals and did very well. We also represented our community well in helping to work the dairy producers at the milkshake stand and the beef producers. We are grateful for an incredible community.
We had eight members participate in the district one Ag Soils contest where the team placed 17th with Jay Dockery leading our team placing 86th. The remainder of the team consisted of Avery Perez, Gretchen Keppeler, Ray Pelz, Giselle Romero, Noah Grandey, Adyn Herman and Ava Herman. They learned and did well participating.
The FFA members kicked off Fruit Sales in October and finished it up the week of Dec. 5. We sold over $20,000 in fruit, nuts, BBQ Sauce and jerky. We donated the extra fruit to a local food pantry. The members enjoy sorting and delivering fruit each year.
October also brings with it the district one Dairy Cattle and Dairy Products contests. This year our Dairy Cattle team placed fifth in the district with a team of 12 members. Adyn Herman led our team placing third individually, Gretchen Keppeler, Blake Flower and Makayla Keppeler rounded out our top four and Ava M. Herman, Ross Dockery, Ashlee Hug, Elissa Bowen, Giselle Romero, Jay Dockery, Ray Pelz and Ava L. Herman finished up our team. At this contest we evaluate cows and heifers for the dairy character and quality.
Food science, ag technology and mechanics, animal behavior and welfare and animal management were all offered as state online tests prior to the in person contests. We had a few members participate in these online tests. In food science we had Ashlee Hug, Sandra Ortiz Lete, Clara Gerschutz, Brianna Shankster, Ava M. Herman, Roxy Kennell, Paula Uzcategui Pipaon and Lydia Walters. Ag technology and mechanics was taken by Taylor Dietsch, Adyn Herman, Jay Dockery, Shaun Murphy and Blake Flower. Animal Behavior and Welfare was Makayla Keppeler, Avery Perez, Gretchen Keppeler and Giselle Romero. Finally Animal Management was taken by Makayla Keppeler and Chantz Chrisman. These were great learning opportunities.
We also took 13 members to attend the National FFA Convention on Oct. 27. We attended sessions, walked the career show and shopping center and explored tours near Indianapolis. Many members this was their first time at the National FFA Convention, so sharing in all the first time experiences was great for all involved.
November started out with the sub-district job interview contest where we had five members participate. Jacob Steffes competed in division one where he placed and moved onto the district contest. Giselle Romero and Ava M. Herman both competed in the division two contest, Giselle placed being able to move onto the district contest as well. Ashlee Hug and Elissa Bowen competed in division four and were both placed and moved onto districts. We are so proud of their hard work.
Edgerton FFA also participated in the sub-district parliamentary procedure contest. Our novice team consisted of Dezarae Goebel, Brianna Shankster, Allysa Landis, Grace Herman, Ava Herman, Jacob Steffes, Kyli Hazelton, and Kelsie Perez. They placed first at the sub-district and moved onto the district contest where they placed fourth. Our advanced team was made up of Elissa Bowen, Makayala Keppeler, Clara Gerschutz, Giselle Romero, Ava Herman and Adyn Herman. They placed second at sub-districts.
We ended our semester with an incentive taking 15 members to Pokegen State Park to go tobogganing.
Some of our upcoming events for the spring will be many contests and FFA Week. We are looking forward to many events. We hope the community will come out and support our program during FFA Week activities. We will be hosting our annual pancake breakfast on February 25 from 7-11 a.m. We are thankful for our community and the tremendous support we receive every year. We hope to see lots of participation in FFA week and the contests as we venture into 2023.
