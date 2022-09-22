CHICAGO — The United States will host the International Dairy Federation (IDF) World Dairy Summit, the world’s biggest dairy conference, in October 2023 at Chicago’s famed McCormick Place conference center, IDF and the U.S. National Committee of the IDF (US-IDF) announced. The honor provides an opportunity to showcase the dairy sector’s innovations in sustainability, nutrition and health, standards, safety and quality, to accomplish its purpose of nourishing the world with safe, nutritious and sustainable foods.

