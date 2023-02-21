Once again the Tinora FFA chapter had a busy year in which many awards were received. We had three American Degrees, three State Degrees, placed sixth in State Agronomy and sixth in State Beginning Public Speaking, as well as a State Proficiency.
Every year during National FFA Week, Feb. 21-25, 2022 we have different spirit days for every day of the week. This past year we hosted: ‘Merica Monday, deer/hunters, plaid day, county vs. country club and blue and gold. We also hosted a petting zoo, drive your tractor to school, cornhole during lunch and a teacher breakfast.
Our banquet was held on March 10 in which several members were awarded different awards. Members awarded the Greenhand Degree were: Leo Ankney, Abby Bacon, Nathan Boyd, Preston Burk, Ethan Chapman, Grayson Delarber, Chelsea Garrett, Courtney Garrett, Bella Graziani, Rose Kiessling, Devon Luellen, Caleb Martin, Stone McCann, Dominick Mills, Bethany Openlander, Nicolas Scantlen, Aydrea Spiller and Alanna Wyse. The star Greenhand member was given to Gryson Delarber.
Chapter Degrees were awarded to: Nathan Boyd, Amelia Coy, Hayden Hall, Kenzie Hancock, Lane Maassel, Eli Plassman, Julia Plassman, Riley Serres, Evan Walters and Paige Weber. Riley Serres was awarded the Star Chapter Degree.
Other awards handed out by advisor Bryan Etzler were: Outstanding Leadership to Tyler Hespe, Blue/Gold Award to Bella Graziani, 110% award to Hailey Schultz and finally the DeKalb Award to Emily Miller.
Tinora had two teams that participated in the area one Envirothon on April 27. The FFA’s first team placed second which consisted of Kenzie Hancock, Aiden Helmke, Dominic Graziani, Julia Plassman and Eli Plassman. The second team was Amelia Coy, Paige Weber, Lane Maassel, Dominic Humes and Riley Serres. The first team then advanced to the State Envirothon contest which was three days in June at Lake Erie College. For the State Envirothon Contest, Kenzie, Aiden, Dominic, Julia and Amelia placed 13th in the state competition.
In May was the State FFA Convention which students attended. During these events participants attend sessions where they are introduced to that year’s officer team as well as many other inspiring content. Participants also get to meet up with other FFA chapters as well as participate in officer workshops.
At the State Convention, Megan Hancock, Makenna Helmke and Trent Wimken received their State FFA Degrees. Also Emily Miller got to walk across the stage and get her award for placing third in the state with her proficiency in agriculture processing.
Hayden Hall worked during his study halls to make two end tables, a coffee table and a bar. These were then donated to the Paulding Habitat for Humanity to fund future builds.
The FFA took up a chance to help two local farmers in the community in May. Eight of the Tinora FFA members offered to help out Chuck and Glenn Hardy plant pollinators to fulfill their requirements through the FSA office.
Also in May the Jewell, Noble and Tiffin Fire Departments came out to talk and to show FFA members about their duties within the volunteer fire department. This was to try to spark some interest in joining in the future. The members also got to see the equipment and were able to use some of the tools.
On June 11 the Tinora FFA officer team held their annual officer retreat. This is like training for the officers where they learn about leadership and ways to be a good leader. They do activities where they have to work on their team building. They also got their committees and had time to start planning their activity for their individual committee as well as all the activities we do throughout the summer.
The FFA held multiple events over the summer where FFA members could reunite and do different activities. Last summer we started off with a cookout and swimming in June. Members that attend the annual cookout were: Abby Bacon, Jason DeWyse, Obert Fields, Bella Graziani, Dominic Graziani, Aiden Greve, Carsen Greve, Kenzie Hancock, Mackenzie, Maassel, Stone McCann, Noah Meyer, Dominik Mills, India Okuley, Bethany Openlander, Julia Plassman, Nolan Rittenhouse, Hailey Schultz, Jayden Schultz, Paige Weber, Lindsey Weber and Kate Zimmerman.
Then in July the FFA went to the Stryker Sportsman Club where FFA members got the chance to trap or archery shoot. They also got the chance to learn if they did not already know how.
They held a petting zoo for the Defiance Hospice at the Defiance YMCA. Members that helped out with the petting zoo are: Hailey Schultz, Jayden Schultz, Paige Weber, Mackenzie Maassel and Kenzie Hancock.
The FFA had another cookout and swimming in August. Then they also went to Putt-Putt where the members could play putt-putt, laser tag and ride go-carts. Members that participated in Putt-Putt are: Abby Bacon, Daegon Begin, Ameila Coy, Jason DeWyse, Chelsea Garrett, Courtney Garrett, Bella Graziani, Dominic Graziani, Aiden Greve, Stone McCann, Noah Meyer, India Okuley, Julia Plassman, Nolan Rittenhouse, Hailey Schultz, Jayden Schultz, Cayden Seip, Riley Serres and Kate Zimmerman. Some of the FFA members offered to help at the Balloon Fest with some of the surrounding FFA chapters.
At the Defiance County Fair the Tinora FFA participated in Ag Olympics. This is a small competition where there are different games or challenges throughout the week where the three different chapters: Tinora, Ayersville and Fairview compete. There was several competitions such as a nail pound, tug of war, GPS scavenger hunt, Ag knowledge test, pie eating and so on. Members that participated in this are: Zoe Billings, Jason DeWyse, Colt Etchison, Bella Graziani, Dominic Graziani, Kenzie Hancock, Julia Plassman, Hailey Schultz, Riley Serres and Paige Weber.
Also at the Defiance County Fair we had a few members work the Farm Bureau Food Tent. These members are: Daegon Begin, Jacob Bishop, Joshua Bishop, Jason DeWyse, India Okuley, Paige Weber, Lindsey Weber and Kate Zimmerman. We also had a few members that helped out with the pedal pulls. Members that participated are: Hailey Schultz, Paige Weber and Trenton Wiemken.
The Tinora FFA had multiple members who took a day off of school to visit the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio. Members that participated are: Leo Ankney, Justin Ankney, Abby Bacon, Daegon Begin, Zoe Billings, Ethan Chapman, Trentin Delarber, Jason DeWyse, Kogan Estel, Colt Etchison, Courtney Garret, Bella Graziani, Aiden Greve, Carsen Greve, Parker Hancock, Kenzie Hancock, Craig Hoffman, Shelton Hogan, Korbin Hughes- Winhoven, Abram Jimenez, Deagan Johns, Kaden Jones, Mackenzie Maassel, Stone McCann, Noah Meyer, Bethany Openlander, Nolan Rittenhouse, Hailey Schultz, Jayden Schultz, Cayden Seip, Aydrea Spiller, Paul Travis, Paige Weber, Lindsey Weber and Trenton Wiemken.
There they got the opportunity to meet different agricultural businesses as well as colleges. They were able to see all the new technology in agriculture, as well as new equipment and practices.
The Tinora FFA held a movie night around Thanksgiving time. Members that participated in the movie night are: Zoe Billings, Jason DeWyse, Colt Etchison, Kenzie Hancock, Kaden Jones, Riley Serres and Lindsey Weber.
In September, the Tinora FFA had members who participated in the Ag and Urban Soil contest. The Ag Soils team placed 11th and the Urban team placed fifth which qualified them for the state competition which was Oct. 8. The FFA had three members compete in the state competition: Kennedy Meyer, Craig Hoffman and Justin Ankney.
Also in September, the Tinora FFA had members participate in the State Forestry Contest. Members that participated are: Nathan Boyd, Preston Burk, Jason DeWyse, Lucas Gerschutz, Dominik Mills, Bethany Openlander, Hailey Schultz and Trenton Wiemken.
The Tinora FFA had two members (Julia Plassman and Kenzie Hancock) compete in the dairy cattle judging competition in October. They also had five members (MaKenna Helmke, Riley Serres, Stone McCann, Paige Weber and Jason DeWyse) compete in the dairy products competition which was also in October.
The chapter also attended the National FFA Convention in October. The chapter had 13 members attend the National Convention. At the National Convention, three graduates received the highest degree that an FFA member can receive, their American FFA Degree. The members who received their American FFA Degree were Cierra Black, Nick Helmke and Eric Rethmel.
In November the FFA had two members, Riley Serres and Makenna Helmke, participate in the Job Interview contest. We had four members: Preston Burk, Jullia Plassman, Kenzie Hancock and Alanna Wyse participate in the food science contest in which we placed fifth.
Every fall the Tinora FFA holds their annual fruit sale. This is the biggest fundraiser for the FFA and is a big hit in our community. Many people look forward to the fruit along with assortments of nuts, jerky, canned meat and BBQ sauce. All profits from the fruit sales go to the FFA. All the support from the community enables the FFA to do many activities for the members, pay for a banquet and buy new things to help students learn in the classroom. We thank the community for their support and patronage.
