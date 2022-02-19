The Tinora FFA has accomplished many things this year. I would like to recognize a few people who have put forth the effort to continue their FFA career.
This year we had three members apply for their American Degree: Cierra Black, Nick Helmke, and Eric Rethmel. We also had three members apply for their State Degree: Megan Hancock, MaKenna Helmke, and Trent Wiemken. This year we had one Ag Processing Proficiency, Emily Miller. They were all uploaded on AET for state evaluations the weekend of Feb. 12. We will find out on March 4 if Emily Miller makes it in the top four in the state.
The public speaking sub districts contest was held on January 24 and we had four members participate: Garyson Delarber, Chelsea Garret, Quinten Frazer. Grayson Delarber then moved on to districts which were held Feb. 7. After districts we found out that Grayson moved onto the state public speaking contest which is to be held March 5.
The week starting the Feb. 21 is National FFA week. We share this week with everyone in our school by having different activities and dress up days. On Monday the theme is ‘Merica Monday’, so everyone will dress up in red, white, and blue. We will also be setting up cornhole boards at lunch for anyone to play. Tuesday’s theme is ‘hunters and deer’, the seniors and juniors will dress up as hunters and the sophomores and freshman will dress up as deer. We will also be making breakfast for the teachers before school in the morning. Wednesday is flannel day where everyone wears their favorite flannel. During lunch we will set up a pedal pull. On Thursday the theme will be ‘Country vs Country Club’, where you could either dress up in polos or boots. The FFA Members will have a ‘drive your truck’ to school day where they will be judged and the winner gets a candy bar. Friday’s theme is blue and gold. We will also be having a petting zoo in the Ag room for the third and fourth graders and anyone in the high school.
Another big upcoming event for the Tinora FFA is our annual FFA banquet. This will be held on March 10 where we will look back on this past year and recognize everyone’s accomplishments. We will have a good meal and chat with friends and family. The retiring officers will switch places with the newly elected officers. Then the FFA is onto another great year.
