PETTISVILLE — The Pettisville FFA Chapter started to plan for a few events happening during National FFA Week. National FFA week is held on the last week of February because George Washington, former President of the United States, was heavily involved and dedicated to agriculture. Due to his commitment to Ag, the National FFA organization chose to hold FFA Week on the week of Washington’s birthday.
The Support Group and Chapter Recruitment FFA committees met and decided on the events taking place during FFA Week.
First, the Pettisville FFA will be hosting a French Toast Breakfast on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 6:30-7:45am. The breakfast will be open to Pettisville staff, alumni and parents.
Then, the students are having a FFA shirt day, a hat day, a camo day and a flannel day. On hat day, a dollar is collected from everyone that wears a hat to be given to a charity, like Toys for Cheer.
A CDE Challenge will take place with a contest with Kahoots or hands-on identification, and whoever wins the contests will receive a prize. Each class will compete separately.
On Feb. 11, the FFA held a chapter meeting, as well as the Greenhand and Chapter Degree ceremonies.
A few memorable events in 2021 that the Chapter was happy with the success of included: the Pettisville Chapter gave out 41 Greenhand and Chapter degrees in February 2021; in April, at the Ohio FFA Convention State FFA Degree recipients were Andrew Hulbert, Grace Schnitkey, Baden Skates and Kearsten Zuver; Gold rated officers included Kearsten Zuver, Karsen Pursel and Clara Damman. They were also recognized at Convention. The Pettisville FFA Chapter was also recognized as a Charitable Giving chapter.
In May, the National FFA announced scholarships and Grace Schnitkey was informed that she received one of the largest scholarships awarded. October held the annual Pumpkin Fest, which was a very successful event. The alumni made more money than they had in many years, which will help fund scholarships and donations.
Pettisville FFA had a great start in thei new year. On Jan.26, four FFA members participated in the Fulton County Public speaking contest. Public Speaking includes four CDEs (Career Development Events) where members practice their speaking abilities.
In Prepared Speaking, a member selects an agriculture-related topic, researches that topic and puts together a creative, informative and interesting speech. Members were evaluated on the speech’s content and composition, along with delivery and production. In the Beginning Prepared Contest, Mina Wesche, sophomore, placed third in the Fulton County contest. Ella Richer and Allison Salmi, sophomores, both competed in the Advanced Prepared Contest. Ella placed 1st and Allison placed second, respectively. Ella moved on to the District 1 competition and placed sixth.
Savannah Smith, freshman FFA member, participated in the FFA Creed contest. Savannah placed thirdrd in Fulton County.
On Jan. 27, three officers had their officer books evaluated at the District 1 FFA Evaluation. Emma Salmi had the Reporter’s scrapbook, Luke Van Den Berghe had the Secretary’s book and Delana Damman had the Treasurer’s book. All officers received Gold Ratings on their officer books.
Seniors Clara Damman and Karsen Pursel completed their State FFA Degree applications. Those applications will be forwarded for state review the end of February, as will the American Degree applications of Andrew Hulbert and Grace Schnitkey.
Pettisville looks forward to celebrating National FFA Week and serving others during the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.