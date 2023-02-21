Paulding FFA team

The 2022-23 Paulding FFA officer team, from left: Staci Miller (FFA Advisor), Tyler Schlatter, Caydence Rue, Jamy Hunt, Mason Schlatter, Carter Manz, Jalyn Klopfenstein, Kobe Foor, Brooke Kilgore and Jennifer Bradford (FFA Advisor).

 Photo courtesy of Paulding FFA

The Paulding FFA Chapter is proud to have over 110 members with 16- eighth grade students taking the eighth grade vo-ag class. The chapter has eight FFA officers and two advisors who help to lead the chapter. The Paulding FFA Chapter has had a very fun and eventful year so far and we are looking forward to the new projects in the coming months of 2023.

