The Paulding FFA Chapter is proud to have over 110 members with 16- eighth grade students taking the eighth grade vo-ag class. The chapter has eight FFA officers and two advisors who help to lead the chapter. The Paulding FFA Chapter has had a very fun and eventful year so far and we are looking forward to the new projects in the coming months of 2023.
In January, the Paulding FFA started off the new year by putting the final touches on the state and American degrees applications as well as the officer books. The FFA chapter had four students applying for state degrees and four students applying for their American Degree. At the district level all of our officers’ books received a GOLD rating for the sixth year in a row with all of the books receiving a perfect score on their books. Great job to treasurer Mason Schlatter and his assistant Lathan Schneider for all their hard work on the treasurer’s book. Wonderful job to our reporter Carter Manz and his assistant Jaylyn Mccloud on creating a beautifully done scrapbook for our chapter. Great job Jamy Hunt who completed the secretary’s book for a gold rating as well. On January 21st, four members traveled to Central State University to compete in the State agriculture biotechnology contest. In this contest the team made a solution, identified laboratory tools, and made a presentation about food poisoning. The team was made up of Jamy Hunt, Paige Jones, Lily Roehrig and Carter Manz. The team placed 6th in the state and will receive a team plaque for all their hard work. This was the 1st time Paulding has competed in this contest.
In February, the FFA chapter planned many events in honor of FFA week. We didn’t have school on Monday but on Tuesday we started the week off with a short ag quiz for a cookie sponsored by Ag Credit. Then on Wednesday we had a cornhole tournament with the student body and our annual teacher appreciation lunch! On Thursday, we had Jared Dunn, a state officer, visit and finish up the cornhole tournament. On Friday, we finished off the week with the annual ag olympics with the entire high school, a favorite event each year! There were also dress up days at school which included flannel fun and cowboy on the beach day. The chapter started their new community service project Crushing Cans for Cancer. The chapter collected pop cans at school with over $500 earned which was donated to cancer research. The chapter is excited to continue this project and knows that everyone has been affected by cancer but together we can work together to find a cure.
In March, the chapter participated in the Ag Sales contest where they competed at state. Over 14 members filled out officer applications and interviews were conducted for the new office team. We also had over 10 members participate in Tractor Drive In Day during National Ag Week. Our members always look forward to driving their tractors to school during this event.
In April, the chapter will have their annual FFA banquet on April nineth with the theme being Small Town FFA, where we will recognize the chapter’s accomplishments of the last year, elect new officers, and give awards to community members for their support. The aquarium team competed at the state competition with the team placing second and earning a banner with Carter Manz placing first in the contest.
In the month of May, the chapter had their annual greenhouse sale featuring a variety of different vegetables, flowers and hanging baskets all put together by the greenhouse class. Our students were busy in the shop working on their still projects for the fair. We also celebrated the accomplishments of our chapter at the state level by attending the Ohio FFA State Convention with four members receiving their State FFA degree. At the end of month Mrs. Miller conducted SAE home visits as our members prepared for the Paulding County Fair which took place in early June.
During the month of June, the Paulding County Fair took place, the chapter had over 80 members that participated in many activities. We had 40 members that had livestock projects and over 100 that had still projects. The chapter had at least one livestock project in each barn. As a chapter we had many members participate in the Lonnie Miller kickball tournament, in which we ended up taking first place in the tournament and we received a trophy. We had five members that were royalty members on the court for the king and queen contest. The chapter had many members who received plaques or best of class ribbons on their still projects and a lot of our members won awards for their livestock projects. We had 4 members who won grand champion and one member who won reserve champion. We had a successful fair!
In July the officer team went to Sugar Grove, Ohio near Hocking Hills for their officer retreat. This retreat was a great opportunity for the new officer team to get to know each other better so that they could work as a team for the 2022-2023 FFA year. The officer team did many team bonding activities with each other as well as a potluck with the Chief Logan’s FFA Officers. The officer got to hike half a mile of the Wahkeena Nature Preserve which everyone enjoyed.
In the month of August, the chapter had their member and parent meeting, where they learned a little bit more about FFA from the officer team and their advisors. There were over 165 members and parents along with many FFA Alumni members that attended the meeting. The Alumni members prepared everyone that attended a sausage sandwich so that they had something to eat while the officers talked about all of the different CDE’s that our chapter offers.
During the month of September, our chapter had 9 members compete in the District 4 soils CDE in Upper Sandusky. There was one team for rural soils and then there was another team for urban soils. The rurals soils were made up of Kobe Foor, Jamy Hunt, Brooke Kilgore, Mason Schlatter, and Tyler Schlatter. The urban team was made up of Jalyn Klopfenstein, Caydence Rue, Colby Singer, and Brooklyn Schlatter. Both of the teams had to take a general knowledge test, a survey test, and judge four different soil pits. When judging the pits both teams are looking at the soil texture, soil structure, slope, drainage class, and compaction. Both of the teams did very well and learned a lot.
In October, our chapter had 12 members travel to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 95th Annual National FFA Convention. The members were there for four days and had a very busy schedule. On the first day of Convention the members got to go to top golf, this was a great time for all the members to be able to bond with each other. The next day the chapter toured the Indy 500 and then attended the opening session of the FFA convention where Tamika Catching was the keynote speaker. Then later that evening the chapter attended a concert where Lauren Alaina and Jimmy Allen performed. On the third day of convention the chapter went to the second general session , during this session our chapter was recognized as a 3-Star National Chapter which was the second year the chapter had been Nationally recognized. Then on the last two days the chapter got to go to the Indianapolis Zoo and the World’s Toughest Rodeo finals. Finally they ended the National Convention by attending the American Degree ceremony, where the chapter watched four of Paulding FFA members receive their American FFA Degrees. The four members were: Kyle Harris, Colton Howell, Nolan Johanns, and Sydney Reineck. Our chapter also started the Paulding FFA Annual Fruit Sale in the month of October, all of our members did a great job at selling as much fruit as they could to help out our chapter.
During November, our chapter had seven members compete in the sub-districts job interview contest that took place at Crestview. Those members were Grace Goyings, Addison Hunt, Jamy Hunt, Jalyn Klopfenstein,Tytus Manz, Caydence Rue, and Mason Schlatter. These members spent a lot of time preparing their resumes, reference letters, and cover letters for this competition. They even did mock interviews so that they could get practice in and know what they needed to improve before actually doing the competition. There was one member from each division that advanced to Districts, those members were: Grace Goyings, Addison Hunt, Jamy Hunt, and Caydence Rue. These four members continued to prepare themselves for the district competition by doing another mock interview. Grace Goyings Placed first in her division at districts which means she got to move on to the prelims for the State Contest. Addy Hunt, Jamy Hunt, and Caydence Rue all placed second in the divisions at districts. Grace Goyings ended up placing second in the State Prelims Contest.
The Paulding FFA Aquarium team also competed at the State contest, the team was made up of Jamy Hunt, Carter Manz, Clayton Manz, and Tyler Schlatter. The team placed 2nd overall and they even earned a banner. Carter Manz placed first and he will be recognized on stage at the State Convention. Jamy Hunt placed nineth as an individual.
In the month of December, our chapter had a gingerbread house competition, each class split into two groups and made two different gingerbread houses, then they got judged by the staff members at our school and the top three winners won an ice cream treat. All the members also decorated cookies during class to celebrate the Christmas season before exams. The FFA officer team also had their Christmas party, they had a lot of fun bonding with each other and playing different holiday games.
We are so thankful for the support of our school district, FFA Alumni and the community as our chapter continues to grow and thrive we couldn’t do without everyone’s support.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.